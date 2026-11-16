YEN.com.gh has launched the 5th edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards, with 50 nominees standing in 10 categories

Every winner is decided by public vote on the awards page, and readers cast the only ballots that count

Nana Ama McBrown, Melvin Dain, Chefabbys and Lisa Quama, all winners in 2025, are back before the voters

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YEN.com.gh has opened public voting in the 5th edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards, sponsored by CompuGhana, with 50 nominees standing across 10 categories. The jury that decided last year's winners has been replaced by a vote the public casts itself.

YEN Entertainment Awards 2026 officially opens voting in 10 competitive categories

Source: UGC

Voting opens on Monday, 16 November 2026 on the awards page and runs until Friday, 4 December 2026.

Every Winner Is Decided By The Public Vote

That voting window is the whole contest this year, because no panel sits above it. Each of the 10 categories carries five nominees, and the nominee with the most votes wins.

The awards page carries the same message in a single line: Ghana's talent. The choice is yours.

The 10 Categories Cover Film, Music And Online Creators

That choice reaches across the year's work on screen, on record and online.

On screen, Actor of the Year and Actress of the Year now take in English-language and Kumawood productions together, so performances from both sides of the industry stand in the same category.

On record, music has two categories of its own: Male Artiste of the Year and Female Artiste of the Year.

Furthermore, six categories reach the creators and public figures who work beyond film and music: Digital Content Creator of the Year, Breakthrough Talent of the Year, Comic Creator of the Year, Podcast of the Year, Dance Creator of the Year and Changemaker of the Year.

The 2026 Nominees

Each of those categories carries five nominees, and the full ballot runs as follows.

Actor of the Year: Kofi Adjorlolo, Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil Win), Melvin Dain, Adjetey Anang and Nana Yaw Boamah Addae (NY Addae).

Actress of the Year: Martha Ankomah, Naya Pratt, Nadia Buari, Nana Ama McBrown and Gadede Segbefia.

Female Artiste of the Year: Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther and Queen Florence the Lioness.

Male Artiste of the Year: Medikal, Kweku Smoke, Shatta Wale, Lasmid and Stonebwoy.

Digital Content Creator of the Year: Chefabbys, AMG Deuces, Scanty, Nene Odompleh (1957 News) and Headless YouTuber.

Breakthrough Talent of the Year: King Donske, Agbovi, Smoaks, Kaly Kaly and RCee.

Comic Creator of the Year: Jeffrey Nortey, Opoku Bilson, Fahim and Mr. Blay, Islamic Prince and Gyata Aboah.

Podcast of the Year: Sincerely Accra, The KSS POD, Stay By Plan, Talk To Kula and Street is Watching.

Dance Creator of the Year: Combos Man, Lisa Quama, Afronita, Lalli and Abigail Dromo.

Changemaker of the Year: Amaro Shakur, Twins Diaries, Samuel Whyte Agyapong, Bones Man and Kezia Sanie Kermah.

Last Year's Winners Return To The Ballot

Several of the names on that list have stood here before. Nana Ama McBrown, who was among the 2025 winners, is nominated for Actress of the Year, and Lisa Quama, also a winner last year, returns in Dance Creator of the Year.

Melvin Dain also returns to the category he took in 2025, when he won Actor of the Year for his role in House of Klu.

In addition, Chefabbys, who won Social Media Star (TikTok) at the same edition, now stands in the Digital Content Creator of the Year category.

However, not every 2025 winner is defending a title. Roselyn Ngissah, who took Actress of the Year in 2025, hands that category to a new field.

YEN's Managing Director On The Importance Of The Votes

Returning names and newcomers now face the same test, and that was the point of putting the fifth edition in the hands of readers.

“Five years in, the one thing that has not changed is who these awards belong to. Putting every category to a public vote is how we say that out loud: the people who watch the films, stream the music and follow these creators every day are the ones who should decide who wins,” said Samuel Obour, Managing Director of YEN.com.gh.

A Vote Built For An Audience Already Online

A contest settled by readers rests on how many of them are within reach, and Ghana's digital numbers now carry it. The country counted 10.4 million social media user identities in October 2026, equal to 29.0% of the population, according to DataReportal's figures.

The same report puts internet users at 28.8 million at the end of 2026, a rate of 80.4%. Those users are the electorate for this edition.

That electorate can vote now. Voting in all 10 categories stays open on the awards page until Friday, 4 December 2026.

More information: https://corp.yen.com.gh/yen-awards/main

Vote now: https://corp.yen.com.gh/yen-awards/main#ya-actor

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About YEN.com.gh

YEN.com.gh is a Ghanaian news and entertainment publisher that has been reporting since 2015 and reaches more than 2 million followers across its social media channels. It is one of four newsrooms in the Legit group, alongside Legit.ng in Nigeria, TUKO.co.ke in Kenya and Briefly News in South Africa.

About CompuGhana

CompuGhana is a Ghanaian technology retailer selling laptops, smartphones, televisions, home appliances and accessories online and in its showrooms. The retailer runs more than 16 branches nationwide, with showrooms across the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions.

Media Contact

Felix Imoh

PR Manager, YEN.com.gh

felix.imoh@gen.tech

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Source: YEN.com.gh