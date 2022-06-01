Materials used in building houses have come a long way and have evolved over the years from using grass, mud, stone and other natural elements

Nowadays, people are used to building homes with blocks and bricks, with the occasional use of new materials such as shipping containers and 3D printing

As technology advances and the years go by, people are looking for more sustainable ways to build houses using recyclable materials and other cheaper alternatives

It seems that the world is going full circle. It started with building houses with readily available materials, to using more expensive alternatives and circling back to cheap and reusable materials.

A house made out of glass bottles. Photo credit: Wimp. Source: UGC

There are some houses in the world which can be difficult to believe that they are made out of strange materials and even everyday resources we have at home.

YEN.com.gh shows pictorial evidence of some of these houses below.

House made with Glass Bottles

House made out of glass bottles. Photo credit: Wimp. Source: UGC

Everyone has glass bottles at home but few have ever envisioned them as suitable building materials to put up houses. The picture above is a home which is made out of 25,000 glass bottles and is located on Prince Edward Island in Canada.

The owner of the house, Prince Edward Islander Édouard T. Arsenault, says it took him 11 years to build it and he got the inspiration from a postcard his daughter sent him which had a picture of a glass castle on it.

House made out of Airplane Parts

House is made out of aeroplane spare parts. Photo credit: Inhabitat. Source: UGC

This is probably the first of its kind. This house in Malibu, USA is made out of recycled parts of a Boeing 747 plane. The house overlooks the pacific ocean with impressive mountain views.

House made out of Tyres, Wood and Earth

House is made out of tyres, wood and earth. Photo credit: Wikimedia. Source: UGC

This bizarre-looking house is made out of sustainable materials such as tyres, bottles, wood and mud. It is located in New Mexico and was created in the 1970s by a man called Mike Reynolds.

A hotel made out of Salt

The hotel is made out of salt. Photo credit: HomeKlondike. Source: UGC

Yes, you saw right, a hotel made out of salt! This unique hotel is located at a high altitude on the Bolivian salt plain. The hotel, called Palacio de Sal Resort is made out of one million 14-inch blocks of compressed grains.

Talking about bizarre-looking houses, YEN.com.gh earlier wrote about other strange-looking houses in the world.

These uniquely built houses have attracted a lot of people from all over the world to visit them. It must have taken some work by the architects and builders to get them to turn out as perfectly as they did.

