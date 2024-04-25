A member of the East Legon Executive Club, Nana Kobo, has opened up about the source of his wealth

He revealed in a trending video that he acquired his vast wealth from betting, otherwise known as lotto

His comment has triggered various reactions from netizens with some expressing their doubts over the claim

A wealthy Ghanaian man who is a prominent real estate developer, Nana Kobo, has sparked controversy online after disclosing the source of his wealth.

Contrary to beliefs that he acquired his wealth through his real estate business, he revealed that his vast wealth stems from lotto (betting).

Nana Kobo, during an interview with Zionfelix, described the lotto business as a very lucrative venture, categorically stating that he kickstarted his real estate business with money from betting.

He further indicated that he pays as much GH¢1,000,000 taxes on his betting business.

The video has since gone viral with over 7,000 views, 7,120 likes ad 225 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

His comment has been greeted with mixed reactions online. Some netizens were stunned by the revelation.

@Kwame King wrote:

'Tell us the real deal Bossu lotto deɛ."

@Kobby Chris General wrote:

"They have secrets they can't share openly. They only know what they are doing."

2Jeed.24 wrote:

"Why are you not telling the youth the truth???"

@Kwabena Kai Frimpong wrote:

"Good name is better than RICHES, betting is a SIN, after death judgement awaits us. What will profit a man if he gains the whole world and lose his soul."

@James Brown wrote:

"Eii Nana kobo dey talk."

@De-Graftdy1

"Masa how can you tell me this story what about the one sitting besides the lotto machine?"

