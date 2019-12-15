KFC Ghana menu: prices, delivery, menu branches and contacts

KFC is a fast food restaurant with about 22,621 outlets spread across 136 countries in the world. Ghana is among the countries that have been enjoying the services of KFC for some time now. KFC Ghana menu is one of the best, and its prices are reasonable. What is more, a customer can order its dishes, and it will be delivered right to their doorstep in the shortest time possible.

Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant boasts of a large percentage of customers in Ghana. Unlike when it started, nowadays, it is gaining more customers as more people embrace fast foods in the country. Perhaps, it is because of its irresistible menu and welcoming customer service. Currently, they have many outlets in Ghana where its customers can eat or order takeaway fried chicken.

What is the correct KFC meaning?

Often, most people do not know what the initials stand for. The initials stand for Kentucky Fried Chicken. However, most people seem okay with the initials because they find it best that way. Besides, not so many people will remember the full name. Who owns KFC Ghana? Masco Foods are the franchise owners of the KFC brand in Ghana.

KFC Ghana menu

Overall, KFC’s unique cuisine is the reason behind its massive success in Ghana and other African countries. Normally, its prices vary according to the type of meal one orders. One can have a special treat with family or friends without having to break a bank. For example, one can make an order of as low as GHS 2.0 at KFC East Legon using Eziban food deliveries.

KFC menu is divided into several categories. The categories include value, burger, burger meal, twister, sharing, snacks, treats, and sides. The menu comes in four distinctive categories namely, KFC deals, Just For Me, For Sharing, and Box meal.

The menu is similar across all the branches. This means that KFC Ghana's menu Takoradi is similar to all the other branches countrywide. Here is KFC Ghana's menu price list in cedis.

KFC deals

The menu has the following options:

Hot delivery deal - 4 pieces of chicken, regular chips and 300ml only on KFC Delivery - GH₵ 25.00

- 4 pieces of chicken, regular chips and 300ml only on KFC Delivery - GH₵ 25.00 Streetwise 10 - 10 chicken pieces and two large chips -GH₵80.00

- 10 chicken pieces and two large chips -GH₵80.00 Tower burger - GH₵25.00

- GH₵25.00 Streetwise bucket For 1 - 1 chicken piece, two hot wings/ 2 pieces of crispy stripe and small chips - GH₵15.00

- 1 chicken piece, two hot wings/ 2 pieces of crispy stripe and small chips - GH₵15.00 Chicken rice bowl - Fried rice, chicken bites with Shito - GH₵14.00

- Fried rice, chicken bites with Shito - GH₵14.00 Streetwise 5 - 5 pieces of chicken and large chips - GH₵43.00

- 5 pieces of chicken and large chips - GH₵43.00 Crunch burger with chips - 1 piece crunch burger with regular chips - GH₵15.00

Just For Me

The menu has the following options:

Streetwise

Streetwise 1 with chips at GH¢15.00

with chips at GH¢15.00 Streetwise 2 with chips at GH¢20.00

with chips at GH¢20.00 Streetwise 2 with rice at GH¢22.00

with rice at GH¢22.00 Streetwise 3 with chips at GH¢26.00

with chips at GH¢26.00 Streetwise 3 with rice at 3 pieces of chicken or hot & crispy and fried rice at GH¢28.00

with rice at 3 pieces of chicken or hot & crispy and fried rice at GH¢28.00 Streetwise 2 with mini loaf - 2 pieces of chicken and 1 mini loaf at GH¢20.00

Burgers

Burger meal - Sauces: zinger or colonel at GH¢35.00

- Sauces: zinger or colonel at GH¢35.00 Zinger burger - A spicy zinger fillet topped with fresh lettuce, a slice of tomato and Colonel dressing on a burger bun at GH¢24.00

- A spicy zinger fillet topped with fresh lettuce, a slice of tomato and Colonel dressing on a burger bun at GH¢24.00 Colonel burger - An original recipe fillet topped with fresh lettuce, a slice of tomato and colonel dressing on a burger bun at GH¢24.00

- An original recipe fillet topped with fresh lettuce, a slice of tomato and colonel dressing on a burger bun at GH¢24.00 Tower burger - Tower burger at GH¢28.00

Twister

Box master meal - Sauces - zinger or colonel at GH¢40.00

- Sauces - zinger or colonel at GH¢40.00 Twister meal - Sauces - zinger or colonel at GH¢35.00

- Sauces - zinger or colonel at GH¢35.00 BoxMaster - Colonel/zinger sauces at GH¢30.00

- Colonel/zinger sauces at GH¢30.00 Twister - Colonel/zinger sauces at GH¢24.00

Slides

Mini loaf - Mini loaf at GH¢4.00

- Mini loaf at GH¢4.00 Cheese - Cheese at GH¢4.00

- Cheese at GH¢4.00 Small chicken bites - Small chicken bites at GH¢15.00

- Small chicken bites at GH¢15.00 Hash brown - Hash brown at GH¢5.00

- Hash brown at GH¢5.00 One-piece chicken - 1 piece original recipe or hot & crispy at GH¢9.00

- 1 piece original recipe or hot & crispy at GH¢9.00 Two-piece chicken - 2 pieces original recipe or hot & crispy at GH¢17.00

- 2 pieces original recipe or hot & crispy at GH¢17.00 6 Lime chilli wings - 6 pieces of lime chilli wings at GH¢25.00

- 6 pieces of lime chilli wings at GH¢25.00 12 Lime chilli wings - 12 pieces of lime chilli wings at GH¢46.00

- 12 pieces of lime chilli wings at GH¢46.00 6 crispy strips - 6 crispy strips at GH¢29.00

- 6 crispy strips at GH¢29.00 3 crispy strips - 3 crispy strips at GH¢16.00

- 3 crispy strips at GH¢16.00 Regular chicken bites - Chicken bites at GH¢19.00

- Chicken bites at GH¢19.00 Large chips - Large chips at GH¢10.00

- Large chips at GH¢10.00 Regular chips - Regular chips at GH¢8.00

- Regular chips at GH¢8.00 Fried rice - 350 Gram at GH¢11.00

- 350 Gram at GH¢11.00 Coleslaw - Coleslaw at GH¢5.00

- Coleslaw at GH¢5.00 Shito - Shito at GH¢2.00

Drinks

Coke 500 ml - GH¢8.00

- GH¢8.00 Fanta 500 ml - GH¢8.00

- GH¢8.00 Sprite 500 ml - GH¢8.00

- GH¢8.00 Water 500 ml - GH¢8.00

- GH¢8.00 Coke Light 500 ml - GH¢8.00

- GH¢8.00 Coke 200 ml - GH¢5.00

- GH¢5.00 Fanta 300 ml - GH¢5.00

- GH¢5.00 Sprite 300 ml - GH¢5.00

- GH¢5.00 Coke Light 300 ml - GH¢5.00

Desserts

Regular coconut & banana krusher - Regular coconut & banana krusher at GH¢12.00

- Regular coconut & banana krusher at GH¢12.00 Regular mango & passion krusher - Regular mango & passion krusher at GH¢12.00

- Regular mango & passion krusher at GH¢12.00 Mini coconut & banana krusher - Mini coconut & banana krusher at GH¢9.00

- Mini coconut & banana krusher at GH¢9.00 Mini mango & passion krusher - Mini mango & passion krusher at GH¢9.00

- Mini mango & passion krusher at GH¢9.00 Mini oreo krusher - Mini oreo krusher at GH¢9.00

- Mini oreo krusher at GH¢9.00 Mini blueberry krusher - Mini blueberry krusher at GH¢9.00

- Mini blueberry krusher at GH¢9.00 Regular oreo krusher - Regular oreo krusher at GH¢12.00

- Regular oreo krusher at GH¢12.00 Regular blueberry krusher - Regular blueberry krusher at GH¢12.00

- Regular blueberry krusher at GH¢12.00 Sundae plain - Vanilla /chocolate sundae at GH¢9.00

- Vanilla /chocolate sundae at GH¢9.00 Soft twirl - Soft twirl at GH¢5.00

For Sharing

The menu has the following options:

Family sharing

Streetwise 10 - 10 Chicken pieces and 2 large chips at GH¢85.00

- 10 Chicken pieces and 2 large chips at GH¢85.00 Streetwise 5 - 5 Pieces of chicken and large chips at GH¢44.00

- 5 Pieces of chicken and large chips at GH¢44.00 Family treat - 6 Chicken pieces + 2pc regular chips, (4 pieces of hot wings / 4 pieces of crispy strips ), 2 pieces coleslaw, 2 pieces 350 gram fried rice, 2x 500 ML drink at GH¢110.00

Buckets

Variety bucket - 5 pieces of chicken, 10 hot wings and 10 crispy strips at GH¢110.00 (KFC bucket of chicken price)

- 5 pieces of chicken, 10 hot wings and 10 crispy strips at GH¢110.00 (KFC bucket of chicken price) Nine-piece bucket - 9 pieces of original chicken or hot & crispy at gh¢75.00

- 9 pieces of original chicken or hot & crispy at gh¢75.00 12 piece bucket - pieces of original chicken or hot & crispy at GH¢99.00

- pieces of original chicken or hot & crispy at GH¢99.00 15 piece bucket - 15 pieces of original chicken or hot & crispy at GH¢115.00

- 15 pieces of original chicken or hot & crispy at GH¢115.00 18 piece bucket - 18 pieces of original chicken or hot & crispy at GH¢135.00

Slides

Drinks

Box meal

The menu has the following options:

Wicked zinger meal - 4 pieces of hot wings, 1 piece buns, zinger dressing, mini fillet, regular chips, coleslaw and 500ml drink at GH¢55.00

- 4 pieces of hot wings, 1 piece buns, zinger dressing, mini fillet, regular chips, coleslaw and 500ml drink at GH¢55.00 Fully loaded meal - 1 piece buns + (zinger/colonel dressing), 1 piece fillet, regular chips + 1 chicken piece, coleslaw and 500ml drink at GH¢48.00

They also sell all types of carbonated drinks and water at a relatively low price. Remember to order one too when making your order. With Kentucky Fried Chicken, you get what you pay for. The delicacies will leave you licking your fingers all day long.

KFC Ghana branches

How many branches does KFC have in Ghana? There over twenty known branches where you can enjoy the sweet fried chicken alone or with family and friends. Most of them are spread across the country, especially in urban centers. Some of its branches include:

1. KFC Dansoman

Location: Asoredanho Mataheko JN, Dansoman Rd

Asoredanho Mataheko JN, Dansoman Rd Phone: +233 30 393 4323

2. KFC East Legon

Location: 47 Lagos Ave, Accra

47 Lagos Ave, Accra Phone: +233 50 664 3860

3. KFC Osu

Location address: F739/2 Oxford St, Accra

F739/2 Oxford St, Accra Phone: +233 30 296 3086

4. KFC Tema Shell – Hospital Road, Community 11

Location address: Hospital Rd, Tema

Hospital Rd, Tema Phone: +233 55 696 3080

5. KFC Marina Mall

Location address: 2nd floor, Airport Bypass Road Marina Mall Shopping center

2nd floor, Airport Bypass Road Marina Mall Shopping center Phone: +233 26 169 6710

6. KFC Adenta

Location address: Adenta Municipality

Adenta Municipality Phone: +233 30 290 6093

7. KFC Sakumono

Location address: Comunity junction 18, Spintex Rd, Accra

Comunity junction 18, Spintex Rd, Accra Phone: +233 24 575 0586

8. KFC Haatso Agbogba

Location address: MR96+4J North Legon, Accra

MR96+4J North Legon, Accra Phone: +233 30 290 3598

9. KFC Achimota Mall

Location: Achimota mall, Nsawam Road

Achimota mall, Nsawam Road Phone: +233 30 396 7975

10. KFC NIA - Melcom

Location: Melcolm Plus Mall, Otublohum Rd

Melcolm Plus Mall, Otublohum Rd Phone: +233 30 294 5547

11. KFC Takoradi

Location address: Obetsebi Lamptey Rd, Takoradi

Obetsebi Lamptey Rd, Takoradi Phone: +233 31 229 2276

12. KFC Bekwai

Location address: Bekwai Roundabout, Kumasi

Bekwai Roundabout, Kumasi Phone: +233 36 219 3743

13. KFC Asokwa Shell Service Station

Location address: 133 Lake Rd, Kumasi

133 Lake Rd, Kumasi Phone: +233 32 239 7788

14. KFC Tamale

Location address: Salaga Rd, Tamale

Salaga Rd, Tamale Phone: +233 50 435 8881

15. KFC Sunyani

Location address: Sunyani - Berekum Rd, Sunyani

Sunyani - Berekum Rd, Sunyani Phone: +233 20 243 9368

KFC delivery Ghana online stores

Can you order KFC in Ghana? Yes, you can. Well, if you cannot make it to one of its outlets, you can seek the help of online delivery companies. For instance, Jumia Food is one of them. Still, you can order from Menufinderafrica and Eziban.

KFC Ghana has proven to be among the best chicken restaurant in the country over time. Its unique fried chicken makes people yearn for more. If you enjoy its meals, you can make your way to one of its outlets or, better yet, make your order online and it will be delivered to your home in the shortest time possible.

