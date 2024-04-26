Famous American YouTuber Mr Beast was captured ordering food at Starbites in Ghana by a Ghanaian man with the TikTok handle @vasdesigns

The Ghanaian man was taken aback after seeing him since no announcement about him coming to Ghana had been made

Many people took to social media to share what they would do if they met the famous YouTuber with over 254 million subscribers

Famous American YouTuber Mr Beast was spotted in Ghana, and videos of him ordering food with his team at Starbites on April 25, 2024, have gone viral on social media.

American YouTuber Mr Beast was spotted in Ghana.

Source: Twitter

Mr Beast was spotted in Ghana

A Ghanaian man with the TikTok handle @vasdesigns was left in awe when he spotted Mr Beast, the famous American YouTuber with over 254 million subscribers.

In the video, Mr Beast and some members of his team were captured ordering their food from the counter at Starbites.

The moment they were done, they took a seat and the Famous American YouTuber was glued to his phone while waiting for his order to be ready.

Below is the viral video of a Ghanaian man who spotted Mr Beast at Starbites in Ghana.

Reactions from Ghanaians as videos of Mr Beast in Ghana go viral

Many people who reacted to the video talked about what they would have done if they had met Mr Beast at Starbites.

Others also called out the Ghanaian man for only walking up to Mr Beast and saying hello without telling him about his problems or asking for money.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

@oneman1000_ said:

Mr Beast dey town? Idk about you but any white man who approaches me for money or needs help, i am helping. Can’t wait to cry when they give me $10,000 in return.

@Arthurockgh said:

Mr Beast was at Starbites Tema yesterday wey he go buy food simple wey nobody stress or move to am.

@Donsarkcess said:

You saw Mr Beast and all you could do was take videos of him and say Hi? What is wrong with some of you? . Me that I have my CV printed in color on me always.

@HarrisRhankng said:

Bro met Mr.Beast and all he did was take a video? When is he coming to Madina

@Gomez_atletico said:

You no go rush am with your issues you went to say hi sia

@asangsiagabby said:

Those saying, "If I was the one." What should he have done? Mr Beast was clearly there to eat, so perhaps he was respecting him. If he was filming, then that could be a different thing altogether. I would have followed him to wherever he was going if I was the one though.

Below is a video of Mr Beast mobbed by fans in Ghana.

Ashesi alumna wins GH¢304k from American YouTuber Mr Beast in the giveaway

YEN.com.gh reported that an Ashesi alum, Princess Asante, has become the talk of the town after she won a massive money giveaway from famous American YouTuber Mr Beast.

She was one of the 10 lucky people who won $25,000 (GH¢304,000) after reposting Mr Beast's post on X.

The news has taken over social media as many people shared their thoughts on the amount she received.

