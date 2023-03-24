A lady called Moijama Dunor caused an online stir when she posted photos of the furnished house she had built for her mother

According to Morijama, it has been her lifelong dream to build a house for her mother before building one for herself

Photos of the house impressed many netizens, who commented that they wished they could do similar things for their parents

A young lady called Moijama Dunor became an online sensation when she shared photos of the house she had built for her mother.

A lady builds a house for her mother.

Source: Facebook

According to Moijama, building a house for her mother before she built one for herself has been a dream she had always yearned to fulfil.

Photos of the gorgeous home were shared on Facebook by a page called "Happy Africa" and was accompanied by a post that partly read:

When I was a kid, I had always said to myself that I would build my mother's house before building mine, and I’m so excited to have accomplished my dream. I can now sleep freely.~ Moijama Dunor

Netizens react to photos of the house the lady built for her mother

Several netizens were impressed by what Moijama had done and thanked her in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Sally Bezeng commented:

Amen ! Every child's dream is to make his or her parents' lives the most comfortable life. God bless you, young lady.

Emmanuel Chinasa said:

That's awesome! Congratulations! Amen! l claim my own!

Lilian Ginika prayed:

The Lord that did it for you would also do it for me, Amen! Congrats!!

Marion Paye Neh remarked:

Congratulations sweetie

