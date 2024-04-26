Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Dr Likee was spotted in a Range Rover and the moment he got down from the luxury car, all the bloggers rushed to take a video of him

The Kumawood actor cleared the air that he was not the owner of the luxury whip and that he was only a passenger

The video got many people applauding him for setting the record straight before any news a-outlet reported that he owned the luxury whip

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber and comic actor Dr Likee, aka Akabenezer, caused a stir on social media when he was spotted in a plush Range Rover in Accra.

Dr Likee was spotted in a Range Rover

In the video, the Range Rover pulled over and found a parking spot, and Dr Likee and others got down from the car.

The moment the comic actor spotted the bloggers taking a video of the car and him getting out of it, he warned them that he was not the owner of the luxury car.

He told bloggers that he was only a passenger in the car and reiterated that the Range Rover was not his.

Below is a video of Dr Like spotted alighting from a Range Rover, which he said was not his.

Reactions as Dr Likee was spotted in a luxury Range Rover

Many people applauded Dr Likee for clearing the air regarding the ownership of the luxury Range Rover.

Others also joked about the possible headlines that would have made rounds on social media if he had not cleared the air at that moment.

Below are the reactions:

apparelbyclaude said:

Zion anka he has written “Dr Likee with his new Range Rover”

mario_derly said:

He's saying before we see Caption " Dr likee Arrives in his new Range Rover"

baronjnr said:

He doesn’t want to see “ Dr Like With His New Range Rover

hollyrok4real1 said:

Simple he doesn’t want any wahala

ig_cokxy said:

Simple f3f3333f

bashir_iddriss said:

He Dey he be ein own

appiahracheal said:

He don’t want wahala biaa

