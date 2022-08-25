An officer of the fire service has been disgraced after he was captured on CCTV stealing a phone and shoplifting

Dressed in his official uniform, Ibrahim Mohammed Alemiakurugo entered a supermarket and first stole sachets of powdered milk before proceeding to steal a shopper's phone

After the details of the CCTV footage was made to his superiors, he was dismissed

A uniformed officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has been fired after he was caught on a CCTV camera stealing a mobile phone and shoplifting at a supermarket.

Ibrahim Mohammed Alemiakurugo entered the Joy Step Supermarket in Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region, and stole a black Tecno smartphone belonging to a shopper.

The shopper had left the phone on the cashier's counter to pay for items he had purchased, and within that moment, Ibrahim moved in, placed black polythene over the device and quickly shoved it into his pocket.

Ibrahim Mohammed Alemiakurugo was caught on CCTV stealing a shopper's phone and shoplifting. Source: UGC/@ Starr News.

Source: UGC

Before stealing the phone, the officer had stolen sachets of powdered milk from supermarket shelves.

All these were discovered when shop owners played the CCTV footage back to find the customer's missing phone. This was after search attempts failed to produce.

According to a report by the Fourth Estate, the regional fire commander was quickly informed after the CCTV footage found the uniformed thief.

ACFO Anthony Gyasi Boateng helped identify the officer who admitted to the offence during interrogation

The report said he returned the phone and what was left of the stolen sachets of powdered milk. For consuming some of the shoplifted powdered milk, he paid GH¢20:40p.

Mr Alemiakurugo has since been dismissed from the fire service, a decision he describes as too severe.

According to the report, the incident happened on June 1, 2022.

