Some children of the late Justice of the Supreme Court, Dr Seth Twum, are contesting the validity of his will in court

The will is being contested by two of late Justice Dr Seth Twum’s six living children

The assets being contested include land, investments, and money held in Ghana and UK bank accounts

The children of a late Justice of the Supreme Court, Dr Seth Twum, are engaged in a legal dispute over the properties left behind by their father.

There is a dispute over the authenticity of the will purportedly left by their father, who has been dead since May 25, 2022.

Late Supreme Court Justice Seth Twum (L). Source: YouTube/@OldAchimotansAssociation

Source: Getty Images

According to The Chronicle, two of the late justice’s six children are challenging the will.

The two, Abena Twum and Esther Twum, are in a dispute with Audrey Twum, Seth Kwame Twum, and Leonora Nana Yaa Twum, along with their mother Julie Twum.

The main contention is that the respective mothers of Abena Twum and Esther Twum were not legally married to their father at the time of their births, whereas Madam Julie was the legal wife of the deceased.

The assets up for grabs include land, investments, and money held in his Barclays Bank accounts in Ghana and the UK.

The properties in contention are land at Abelenkpe, a double plot of land at Trassacco Valley, a Cantonments building leased to the Free Zones Authority, an ICON property adjacent to the American Embassy, and a residential property at East Legon.

The disputed will, currently under scrutiny at the High Court, purportedly omits any reference to the plaintiffs in the division of the late Justice Twum’s estate.

The plaintiffs, through their writ of summons filed in January of this year, contend that the defendants, alleged executors and trustees of the contested will, may have manipulated its content.

Abena Twum and Esther Twum are seeking to prevent the defendants from dealing with any properties belonging to the late justice until Letters of Administration have been granted.

They believe the circumstances surrounding the deposition of the purported will at the High Court Registry on June 7, 2022, and its subsequent reading on December 21, 2022, was problematic.

Sir John's wife sues trustees

Agnes Owusu-Afriyie, the wife of the late politician, Sir John, sued trustees over her husband's will.

YEN.com.gh previously reported in a separate story that the trustees Nana Boakye Akeampong and Charles Owusu were ordered by the court to halt sharing properties of the deceased.

The lawyer of the widow has filed a statement of claim which indicated that she "contributed immensely" towards the success of her late husband and must be duly compensated.

Land dispute on Trassacco Valley

After a suit to determine the rightful owner of the land on which the Trassacco Valley Estate is situated, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of a company called Top Kings Limited over Trassacco.

Court files and reports indicate that Trassacco owned by Ernesto Taricone and Top Kings Limited owned by Kingsley Owusu-Achau locked horns at the then Fast Track High Court presided over by Justice Brobbey some 20 years ago.

Nungua Stool takes on Trassacco

Traditional authority in Nungua, custodians of lands around East Legon and Adjiriganor, wants homeowners and residents of Trasacco Valley Estate to renew their purchase and tenancy agreements with the stool.

The Nungua Stool has warned that homeowners could lose their property if they fail to approach them for a new agreement.

The traditional authority cites a recent Supreme Court ruling that one of the estate developers in the prestigious residential enclave acquired the land wrongly.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh