Son of the former Ghanaian lawmaker Inusah Fuseini, Abdul Inusah is facing a 50-year jail term after he was found guilty of fraud

His father, however, believes he is innocent and explains that a friend lured him into the act

YEN.com.gh has sighted some pictures of the young man who has been slapped with charges, including a romance scam

Photos of the son of former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, have begun popping up on social media.

Abdul Inusah is facing up to a 50-year jail term after he was found guilty of fraud and romance scam.

Abdul Inusah, Fashionista son of former Ghanaian MP, Inusah Fuseini Photo credit: @JNRBISTAV

Source: Facebook

His father, however, believes his son is innocent, insisting he was caught up in the web of crime after some friends used his document to perpetuate the crime.

In an interview with Accra-based asaaseradio.com, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini said the incident has left his family devastated and "terribly disappointed."

"As a father, my son told me that one of his colleague students wanted a car, and he has documents that allow him to auction vehicles, and it turns out the colleague student was involved in a romance fraud."

Following that guilty plea handed him by a federal jury in the United States of America, YEN.com.gh has sighted some photos of the young man living lavishly while pursuing his tertiary education.

In some of the photos, he is seen posing with luxury vehicles, including a BMW.

Some pictures also show him enjoying life in the United States of America.

A former student of Accra Academy, Abdul's fashion taste has been with him since his early days.

YEN.com.gh presents to you pictures of the fashionista Abdul Inusah.

