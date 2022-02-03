Cartoons are drawings that depict humourous situations, often as satire, caricature or humour. Cartoonists like Shadman work in print publications, animation, graphic novels, illustrations, graphic design, and video games. Even though cartoons are often meant to be humourous, they often convey deeper messages in an amusing way, especially in print or online publications.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Shadman posing for the camera with a masked face. Photo: @shadbase_ig

Source: UGC

Shadman is quite a popular internet personality, with several hundred thousand followers on social media. Unfortunately, most of the attention he draws is from critics, as he is considered one of the most controversial artists. Who is he in real life, and why is he controversial?

Shadman's profile summary

Full name : Shaddai Prejean Shadman

: Shaddai Prejean Shadman Nickname: Shadman, Shadbase

Shadman, Shadbase Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 9th September 1990

9th September 1990 Age: 21 years (as of 2022)

21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'9''

: 5'9'' Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds: 152

152 Weight in kilograms : 69

: 69 Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession: Artist, cartoonist, YouTuber, controversial personality, media face and social media star

Artist, cartoonist, YouTuber, controversial personality, media face and social media star Net worth: $3-$4 million

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Shadman's biography

Shadman's real name is Shaddai Prejean, a Swedish artist born around 9th September 1990. He became famous around 2009/10 when he created a YouTube account and website and shared his art. However, he is a mysterious personality, and there is limited personal information on him.

Shaddai is presumed to have grown up in Switzerland, around the area of Zurich. He revealed that he attended a local school in Zurich but was expelled for his art in a YouTube video. The school had found out about his sexually explicit illustrations, which featured underage characters. He also got in trouble with the police because of his drawings.

Not much is known about Shadman's family, as the artist is private. In addition, the artist's face remains a mystery to this day, as he only posts photos of himself in a mask. According to his YouTube video giving an account of his life, Shadman's parents live in Zurich, Switzerland.

How did Shaddai become famous?

Shaddai's animated cartoon character. Photo: @shadbase_ig

Source: Instagram

Prejean joined the military for his mandatory service as a tank operator following his school and legal troubles. After completing his service, he reportedly left Switzerland for Canada before moving to Los Angeles, USA.

Shadman is both an artist and a YouTuber. He makes money from Shadbase's comics and art, which he posts on his website and other social media platforms. He also claims to create illustrations on commission from clients.

Aside from illustrations, Shadman is also a content creator on YouTube. His channel features time-lapse videos of him creating various illustrations. It is pretty popular, with over 300,000 subscribers and over 34.6 million total views.

Shadman's controversy

Shadman controversy stems from his sexually explicit illustrations, which many people feel is extreme, inappropriate, and sometimes borderline illegal. He has been involved in several scandals regarding his work, such as:

1. Sexually explicit illustrations that are inappropriate and offensive

Shadman's comics and illustrations follow rule 34 (a popular internet rule stating that sexually explicit material or pornography exists for any conceivable subject). As a result, Shadbase's art and illustrations create characters and people, which many internet users find offensive.

One of the most controversial Shadbase artwork is the sexually explicit illustrations of his mother. In another instance, he drew an illustration of Edd Gould (a cartoonist) being sexually assaulted by a grim reaper a day after he died of cancer.

Shadbase is also known for creating sexually explicit characters based on famous entertainment scenes. For example, the Shadman's Pokémon characters and the drawings of Justice League and Teen Titans. And while these are not illegal, they irk many people, especially diehard fans.

2. Illustrations depicting underage characters/people

Another reason why Shaddai is controversial is his illustrations that feature underage characters. On his website, he defends himself, claiming his characters are 18 years or older, even when depicted or specified otherwise. However, many of his illustrations feature seemingly underage girls.

On top of that, Shaddai has drawn widespread criticism for creating illustrations of underage characters based on real people. In one case, he created a depiction of YouTuber KeemStar's underage daughter (7 years at the time) engaging in a sexually explicit action with President Trump. In another instance, he depicted actress Dafne Keen (12 years at the time) being sexually assaulted.

Shadman's net worth

The Hentai artist allegedly has an estimated net worth of between $3 and $4 million. He has earned a significantly high sum of money from different ventures such as YouTube content creation and Twitch streaming.

What happened to Shadman – is he still drawing?

Shaddai's workstation. Photo: @shadbase_ig

Source: Instagram

Shaddai currently lives in Los Angeles, California and is still pursuing his art, which he posts on his website and Twitter account. However, he has taken a break from creating content on YouTube, with his last video being from 2018.

Shadman's Twitter account and YouTube channel are yet to be verified despite having huge followings.

The artist recently got into trouble with the law after being arrested in LA for assault. What led to Shadman's arrest? He allegedly got into an altercation with a person(s) and assaulted them with a weapon.

Shadman's fast facts

Who is Shadman in real life? He is a well-known artist, cartoonist, YouTuber, controversial character, media face, and social media star from Switzerland. What is Shadman famous for? He is famous for his sexually explicit art and adult webcomics. Who is Shadman meme? The Shadman meme is used to react to the shocking nature of his artwork. Why was Shadman given that moniker? Online users gave him the name Shadman to express distaste for his work, which seems to have caught on. Did Shadman go to jail? Unfortunately, there is still no information on whether the internet artist has been found guilty or convicted. What happened to Shadman? On 28th October 2021, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles.

Shadman has drawn backlash from many who view him as a menace to society. Critics have especially disliked his sexually offensive illustration of real people, but his cult of followers has defended his work.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Kirby Smart. He is an American football coach and former player. He is the current head football coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, his alma mater. He coached the 2021 Bulldogs to a national championship victory in 2022, their first title win since 1980.

Source: YEN.com.gh