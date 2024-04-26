Renowned music producer and CEO of Lynx Entertainment, in a social media post, gave an account of how he produced a hit song for legendary group VIP

In his account, he said the group had just come back from abroad and needed a song, so they were directed to come to the Lynx Studio

I Think I Like Am was released in 2010, and it was part of their studio album Progress

Recently, Lynx Entertainment CEO and music producer Richie Mensah posted many industry hacks and backstories of his past hits and songs.

In a recent post, he shared the backstory of his hit song with VIP.

He said the group was out of town, had recently returned to the country, and wanted to drop new music. He said everyone directed them to his studio in their search to find the one to help them achieve what they wanted.

Richie Mensah narrates the story behind "I Think I Like Am"

Before making the song, he narrated that VIP had just returned to the country after many years living abroad. He said the group needed to get back into the music scene and needed a very good song. Richie added that they visited Ignace, the CEO of 4syte TV and played him a song; after listening, he advised them to contact Richie. He added that the group later visited Geo, CEO of Famous Films, and they were advised again to visit Richie. They did, and history was made.

"So, at this time, VIP had recently left the country. so they had just returned and wanted to put out new music. I heard they first went to Geo of Famous Films and played their new music to him, and he told them to look for Richie. He is the new kid making dope beats. Let him give you a song. Then they went to Ignace of 4Syte TV, and there again, they were told to look for Richie. So they came to the studio, and I was in awe because I was a huge fan of VIP; they heard the beat, and instantly Zeal started singing, and IT'S A HIT MAN," he said.

Watch video below:

Ghanaians react to Richie's Video

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MRS_PRISCILLA_ said:

Let's clap for Richie Mensah

Aproditeee❤️ said:

All Richie’s songs were so ahead of their time

AKWASI YEBOAH† said:

Still a masterpiece

larbiek said:

Herh time pass oo. Richie brought some different tune in Ghana. He the first guy to introduce crank at that time. Man overworked in a short time.

