Vodafone is allowing its millions of subscribers in Ghana free calls and SMS to Turkey and Syria in all of February

The telecoms giant has explained that the initiative is in support of Ghanaians whose relatives may be in Turkey and Syria, two countries that have been hit by multiple earthquakes on February 6 and 20, 2023

Vodafone Ghana also said it will refund the cost of calls and SMS made from February 1 to 21, 2023

Vodafone Ghana, the second largest telecoms company in the country, has rolled out a campaign that allows subscribers to make free calls and SMS messages to Turkey and Syria.

The telecoms giant announced the service on February 21, 2023, explaining that the free calls and SMS to two earthquake-hit countries will continue for the rest of the month.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with those who have loved ones in Turkey and Syria. All calls and SMS to Turkey and Syria for the rest of the month will be FREE,” the voice and data service provider posted on Facebook.

Vodafone Ghana further said the cost of calls and SMS from subscribers may have made from February 1 to 21, 2023, would be refunded.

The telecoms company said it wants subscribers to connect with their loved ones.

Legal and External Affairs Director at Vodafone Ghana, Preba Greenstreet, has explained in a report by Joy News the initiative is founded on the company’s commitment to supporting its customers every time.

“We understand how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with their loved ones, especially during times of crisis,”.

Vodafone Ghana customers are being urged to take advantage of the limited-period free service and stay connected with friends and family in Turkey and Syria.

The two countries have been hit by multiple earthquakes on February 6 and 20, 2023, claiming over 35,000 lives.

Vodafone Ghana now Telecel after successful acquisition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a deal to offload 70% shares of Vodafone Ghana from Vodafone International B.V. to Telecel Group has been completed.

This means that Vodafone Ghana's brands across the country will soon change to Telecel amid the promise of innovative service to rival MTN Ghana, the largest telecom provider.

Both the government of Ghana, the remaining 30% shareholder, the NCA and Vodafone International B.V. have approved Telecel Group's takeover of Vodafone Ghana.

