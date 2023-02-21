Ghana will soon visit China for talks about its inability to honour debt obligations to the Asian giant

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday, February 20 that an entourage will visit China by the end of this week for the talks

The finance minister has disclosed that the talks are important because, amid Ghana's financial and economic challenges, China represents about a third of the $5.7 billion loan

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is billed to visit China this week for talks over Ghana's inability honour its debt obligations to the Asian giant.

The minister disclosed on Monday, February 20, 2023, that the visit is critical because China holds a chunk of Ghana's external bonds.

"We will be visiting China by the end of the week to really discuss how they come into the envelope as quickly as possible...China represents about a third of the $5.7 billion loan and so it is important that we engage them," the finance minister told Citi News.

L-R: Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and Nana Akufo-Addo, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in 2028. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana suspends external debt payments

Last year, Ghana was compelled to temporarily suspended payment of part of its external debt, including Eurobonds, as the country struggles to make enough money, a situation blamed on the Russian-Ukraine war and Covid-19.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As part of a $3 billion loan the finance minister is begging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advance to the country over a three-year period, Ghana had to restructure its domestic and foreign debts, including those held by China.

Ghana owes a whopping GH¢382.7 billion in external debts, according to the Bank of Ghana's financial summary released in 2023. The external debt alone represents about 62.1% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The country is currently facing an economic and financial challenge which has partly caused inflation to rocket 56.3% and also increased the cost of living and doing business.

Domestic debt holders lament uncertainties

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported recently that individual bondholders, who are part of the domestic lenders to Ghana, kicked against their inclusion in the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

They said there are inherent uncertainties that they will be plunged into if the government proceeds with the programme in its current form.

After weeks of agitation, they got their investments to be excluded from the programme.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh