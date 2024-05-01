Mzbel recently linked up with former UT Bank CEO Prince Kofi Amoabeng at an NDC event

The singer and the former UT boss were captured in loved-up poses at the event

The photos have sparked massive reactions from the singer's followers on Instagram

Ghanaian singer and media personality Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Ekua Amoah, recently met up with Prince Kofi Amoabeng.

The singer and the former CEO of the defunct UT Bank met at an event to raise funds for the NDC's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

Mzbel and Kofi Amoabeng hugging at an event Photo source: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

The stylish Mzbel posted photos of their link-up on Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The photos showed different scenes at the event.

The fourth and fifth slides captured the special moment shared by Mzbel and Captain (rtd) Amoabeng.

In the photos, Mzbel looked beautiful in a plain see-through dress that covered a full green dress. The two hugged cheerfully in the fourth slide and patted each other's back in the fifth.

Sharing the photos, Mzbel preached to her followers to spread love and make those they encounter happier.

"Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier," she said.

Netizens react to Mzbel's photos with Kofi Amoabeng

The video has sparked reactions from Mzbel's followers. Many of them referred to rumours that the singer and the former UT boss were an item in the past.

gold.ilocks50 said:

Mzbel I love the picture of you and Kofi omg true love never fades

moon_taris said:

Adorable Queen of all time mmmwwwaahhh❤️❤️

santiago__907 said:

Gyentia dada dier enoaa nono

9766_julie said:

Gone at the days they remembered something

adorisohenewaa said:

THIS IS A TRUE DEFINITION OF SUPPORT EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT TOGETHER ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Mzbel delights as DWP Academy starts challenge with her song

Meanwhile, Mzbel has sent a message to detractors suggesting that her catalogue has expired.

The veteran musician shared a statement about a trending challenge on TikTok, which has revived the relevance of one of her songs.

Fans shared their thoughts about the veteran singer's catalogue, which has stood the test of time for nearly two decades.

Source: YEN.com.gh