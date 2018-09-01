100+ romantic sweet words to make her fall in love with you

Love has often been said to be the strongest of all human emotions. Since ancient times, people have written stories, done great deeds, and gone to great lengths to pursue those they loved. The case is not so much different today. When a guy sees a girl he likes, he will often do anything to win her heart. Words remain among the best of all the measures one could take to win a girl's heart. What are some nice, sweet words to make her fall in love?

The words you say to a girl play a large role in determining her reaction. Whether you are looking to tell her face to face, SMS her, or send her a text via social media, figuring out the right thing to say is essential.

Sweet words to make her fall in love

What are some nice love words to make her fall in love? Here is a beautiful collection of short, long, romantic, and cute words to make her fall in love with you.

Short love messages for her

When wooing a girl, you do not have to send her lengthy love messages. While doing so is not wrong at all, a short, well-thought message will also work quite as well. Here are some precise, sweet words to tell a girl to make her fall in love with you.

You were the missing piece in my life's puzzle.

You brightened my dark days, and the happy ones now seem a little longer.

You are the most beautiful girl I have ever seen. No wonder you have been in my dreams for so long.

You are a real angel walking among us mortals. I would love to take you out.

When I'm with you, I feel like I have found what I was looking for.

Please take a minute and respond to my question; Will you be my girlfriend? That would make me the happiest man in town, as I love you beyond the heavens.

My shoulders are yours to lean on, and my arms are open to embrace you.

My feet will walk with you anywhere you want.

My favourite part of every day is the time I get to spend with you.

I'm still fascinated with you, and I always will be. I thought you should know.

If you could see yourself through my eyes, you would know how beautiful you are.

If life had a pause button, I would pause every moment I spent with you.

I wish dreams were like wishes, and wishes came true cause in my dreams, I'm always with you.

I think about you every day when I wake up. I love you more than I could ever really say.

I still cherish the last time we spent together and want to be with you forever.

I saw you in the morning as you hurried off to work. Nice outfit. I wish I could pull that off.

Hey, you! Yes, you, the beautiful one! I love you. I mean this, and I want to make you mine.

Hey beautiful, I am lost. Can you give me directions to your heart?

Here's a quick one. Do I know you? Because you look a lot like my next girlfriend.

Everything you do adds to my happiness, subtracts from my sadness, and multiplies my joy!

Everything about you has filled my heart. There is no room for someone else.

Every time I look into your eyes, I become even more convinced that we belong together.

Darling, there is something I have not told you; those little minutes with you are so valuable to me.

As hard as I try, mere words aren't enough to express how I feel about you.

Long messages to make her fall in love

While some people opt for short messages that are direct to the point, others have a way with words and express their emotions better through lengthy messages. Are you looking for the perfect romantic love message for her? Here are some great options to choose from.

Darling, I realized of late that it takes a man like me to love a woman like you. I thank fate for bringing us together.

From the day we met to this very moment, you have had me captivated. Do you mind if I take you for a coffee tomorrow?

Good morning, baby! I hope you had an awesome and beautiful sleep! Mine was perfect because you were in my dreams.

I always want to say hi when you are around, but your beauty blinds me. Can I come to say hi in person over the weekend? That will truly make my day.

I dream of a world where you and I would live for a million years, loving each other. I know I'll never be tired of loving you.

I fancy the way your eyes shine when you smile. You are one flawless human being. I sometimes think that you are an angel.

I have been seeking a girl who can make my life complete, and behold; The Lord sent you. I have been following you online for a while, and I am convinced you are the one for me.

I know things have been a bit harsh on your side, and I hate that you are going through all that. I can be your shoulder to cry on. I want to be by your side forever.

I know you get lots of messages in your inbox every day. Still, I believe I am the best person to love you. Please be my girlfriend and witness all the good stuff.

I love you from the bottom of my heart. Not many people make me all soft and mushy inside when talking to me. You do that, and I believe that you are the one God kept for me.

I love your eyes. I love your smile. I love your legs. Do you want to know more about what I love? Come over so I tell you in person.

I want to love you forever and always, as you are the only girl I dream of every night. Come and experience this life thing with me.

I wish I could turn back the clock. I would find you sooner and love you longer. To say that you are special is an understatement.

If I asked for anything in this world, it would be to be curled up with you. Your skin must be the softest thing on God's green earth.

My morning wouldn't be just right without telling you how much I love you. I hope your day brings you as much joy as you bring me.

Sometimes I think about how different my life would be if I hadn't met you. I am so grateful to have you. Have a great morning.

There's no better place to be than in your arms, a reserved parking space, before I take the red carpet and walk into your heart.

They say that the best things in life are free. However, I want to prove my worth to you before you accept me, as you cannot be free.

When I tell you I love you, I don't say it out of habit. I say it to remind you that you're the best thing that ever happened to me.

When you fall in love with someone's personality, everything about them becomes beautiful. I am in love with you, baby girl.

You deserve all the best things in the world. I am one of the best (wink, wink). I promise to be good if you accept to be my girlfriend.

You must be an angel. You look like one. You glow like one. You soar like one. And like the angel you are, you take me to heaven every time I am with you.

Your beauty and grace aside, I treasure the time that you give me. I didn't know it was possible to love everything about someone until I met you.

Your intelligence and passion are so attractive to me, among many other things. If I wrote down every reason why I love you, I would never stop writing.

Romantic messages to make her love you

Are you wondering how to make her fall in love with words? Here are some excellent, romantic messages you can say to her or send her via message.

Can I follow you home? Because my parents always told me to follow my dreams.

Do you know what would be nice? If you came over because I have saved you a space in my heart.

Do you want to hear something funny? Are you a parking ticket? Because you've got fine.

Do you want to participate in a cool game with me? Let's flip a coin! Heads, you're mine. Tails, I'm yours!

Every emotion I feel starts and ends with you; you are all I need for life. My love for you is true.

Falling in love with you was the easiest thing I've done in my life. I wonder if you can see your ideal boyfriend in me.

For some reason, I was feeling a little off today. But when you came along, you made everything better.

Good morning princess. I just want you to know that I cannot give you my heart because you already have it.

I adore you more than any obstacle that might ever come between us.

I am going through your Instagram now. There must be something wrong with my eyes. I can't take them off you.

I am picturing your beautiful face right now and dreaming of the next time I can see you.

I can't stop thinking of you, baby girl. Fortunately, I don't want to stop thinking of you.

I don't know how and when you got inside my heart, but I want that you remain there forever. I adore you.

I know I'm one of God's chosen children, as I was meant to meet you, fall in love with you, and make you mine.

I promise to walk with you throughout our journey to eternity.

I smile every time I think of you. When I see you, that smile gets even more prominent.

I will come and see you in your dreams and show you how much I care. Good night, sweetheart.

I wish I could tell you how much I love you, but there are no words.

I cherish you and will keep loving you till the end of my life.

I wonder how your mirror feels when you look at it every day. It must be some heavenly feeling getting to look at a gorgeous girl every morning.

I wondered why I had been stuck in this town for years, only to realize that destiny wanted me to meet you.

May mere mortals look up and call you Venus because I want everyone to see our love shining like the morning star.

My heart aches when you are not with me. It makes me realize how dull my world would be if you were not in it. Good night, I love you.

Sometimes I fantasize about being a coffee. Why you ask, I envy the coffee cup that kisses your lips every morning.

The first time I met you, I was a little shy. How could I breathe in the same direction as a goddess? Please be mine.

The first time I met you, I was amazed, and I still am.

You are the reason my heart sings every morning; I adore you!

Sweet things to say to her

Are you trying to come up with the perfect sweet love message for her? Here are some nice things you can say to her to get her to fall in love with you.

Your flawless skin and gorgeous eyes make me go gaga every time I spot you. I want to make you feel special, for you, indeed, are a goddess.

Do you remember that time I used to make playlists? All the love songs were about you. I have loved you for a long time.

You probably don't know this, but I have been your secret admirer for a long time.

You are a rare gem. I can never get tired of your beauty and brains.

Would you grab my arm, so I can tell my friends an angel has touched me? Please be my angel.

Whenever I think of a perfect evening, I think about good food, a bottle of wine, and you.

What's a man got to do to be with you? You amaze everyone with your character, not forgetting your sense of humour and beauty. I see a potential future with you.

Was your father a thief? Because someone stole the stars from the sky and put them in your eyes.

There is nothing I dream of other than having you as my girlfriend. You are such a darling.

There are no words to describe how I feel about you. It would be like trying to explain the shape of the wind.

The dinner we had today was lovely, but the best part would have been alone with you tonight.

Sometimes, I have a million things to do, but everything must stop whenever you call me. My baby comes first.

Rise and shine, my darling. Open your arms, seize the day filled with new adventures and memories, and remember, I love you.

My friends think I am crazy about you. The funny thing is that it is true. Your beauty drove me nuts ever since I saw you.

My day ends best when I see you smile. Stay safe tonight.

I've been dreaming about having dinner with you all day long. Would you let me take you out tonight?

I wanted to buy a book but thought, why bother if you and I could create our own story? I know you would love this.

I have seen many beautiful girls today, but none are as cute as you. Your stunning beauty is something out of this world. I want to see you every day.

I dare to say that I can overcome many hurdles and beat all odds just to see you happy. That is how much you mean to me.

I am not with you right now, but I wish you the sweetest dreams.

I am glad that our love does not fade even when we sometimes take out our bad moods on each other.

How can one woman have all the great features? You are my dream woman. Your big heart and cute smile are your best features.

Hey stranger, I wondered how free you are tonight. Let's catch a movie if you don't mind. I have been eyeing you for a while now.

Do you want to know what I was fantasizing about while at work today? You! I'm stupidly in love with you, yet I do not have the guts to face you.

Are you single? Because I am. I don't want to waste time waiting, so I choose to be direct. Please be a part of my life, my princess.

A glance at the glowing smile on your face brings me instant joy on my worst days.

Coming up with the perfect, sweet words to make her fall in love with you can be a bit challenging. Luckily, we have come up with a nice collection of such messages to help you in your romantic endeavour.

Source: YEN.com.gh