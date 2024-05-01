Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu allegedly walked down the aisle in a private ceremony in April 2024

The video vixen with a voluptuous figure looked beautiful in custom-made dresses for her lavish ceremony

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's viral wedding photos and videos on Instagram

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, made such a lovely bride as she rocked a white floor-sweeping gown for her alleged white wedding.

Ghanaian fashion designer Ruthie Kotey, the chief executive officer of Firm Stitches, designed the strapless gown using luxury lace fabric.

Hajia Bintu looks lovely in corseted dresses. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia.

The creative team added a plain white ruffle fabric to create a long train for the glowing bride on her special day.

Hajia Bintu looked gorgeous in a side-parted ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup for the evening photography that made her glow.

Check out the photos below;

Hajia Bintu looks regal in a corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding

Hajia Bintu looked breathtaking in a stylish kente gown with a mesh design in viral photos. The beauty influencer wore a lustrous, curly hairstyle and a gold earring to accessorise her look.

She won over her fans with her smooth bridal makeup as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's elegant white outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Thekelvinhallexperience stated:

I find you to be strikingly beautiful!!!! OMG❤️

ogurielpromise stated:

You look so sweet

itsglorychisom stated:

Ohema❤

aning904 stated:

You're so gorgeous and unique ❤️❤️

Msagyekum stated:

Congratulations

thefacestudio_gh stated:

Where is the groom

nana_adwoa_agyiriwaa_afful stated:

My inn... huh ...

seanljohnsonsr777 stated:

Queen

mapcee1 stated:

I love you, baby

mrs_aigbido stated:

Most beautiful

999chimaroke stated:

Marry, make we rest ❤️

Princegrayosei stated:

Marriage material

Linokrenshaw stated:

The surprise engagement

aya_trendz stated:

This is niccceeee❤️❤️❤️

Jemimahwatkins stated:

Black beauty

official_macel stated:

Happy birthday

Opheliawaquoi stated:

The makeup is a bit off. She's naturally beautiful

