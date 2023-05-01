Good news for Ghanaians in war-torn Sudan as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announces plans to evacuate them to Accra

The ministry disclosed in a statement that 74 Ghanaians who have crossed into neighbouring Addis Abba from Sudan will be flown to Ghana on May 2

Clashes between military factions in Sudan have plunged the country into chaos and claimed over 400 lives

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that the first batch of 74 Ghanaians are being evacuated from war-torn Sudan.

Some 76 Ghanaian nationals first crossed from the conflict-hit Khartoum to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

However, according to the state-owned Ghana News Agency, the ministry has said in a press release that 74 Ghanaians are scheduled to be flown from Addis Ababa to Accra on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Sudan cities becoming ghost towns over clashes between military factions

Reports being monitored by YEN.com.gh indicate that the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, is turning into a ghost town as civilians flee the town fearing for their lives.

At least 420 people have been killed since the start of the conflict, reports say.

Why there is fighting in Sudan

The intense fighting is between Sudan’s military and the country’s main paramilitary force. Already, hundreds of people have been killed and thousands more have been fleeing for safety.

According to a report by the Guardian UK, the clashes erupted in the middle of April 2023 amid an apparent power struggle between the two main factions of the military regime.

"The Sudanese armed forces are broadly loyal to Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country’s de facto ruler, while the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a collection of militia, follow the former warlord Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti," the Guardian UK reported.

The report explained that the fighting has its roots in a power struggle that existed long before the 2019 uprising that ousted Omar al-Bashir.

