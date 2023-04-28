Two Chinese nationals are in the grip of National Security for stealing power to run their manufacturing company

Their company, Fenice Metal Technology, which is into electrical cables manufacturing have been stealing two-thirds of the power used at the facility

Ishmael Oku, Revenue Protection and Technical investigation manager, disclosed that the Chinese were arrested on Thursday, April 27, 2923

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A special taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has uncovered power theft at a company managed by two Chinese nationals

The ECG taskforce, which has been on a revenue mobilisation drive for some time now, found an underground illegal connection at Fenice Metal Technology, a company that produces electrical cables, on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

According to a Citi News report, the taskforce stormed the company with personnel from the National Security after the anomalies were uncovered through a tip-off.

File photos of a man in handcuff (L) and an ECG technician checking an electricity metre. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@ECGghOfficial

Source: UGC

Fenice was stealing two-thirds of their power consumption

Ishmael Oku, Revenue Protection and Technical investigation manager, explained that although the facility had its separate transformer, the company managed to bypass the system through an underground cable.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

This enabled the cable manufacturing company to consume power without paying two-thirds of the power consumed.

“The culprits will be prosecuted, and the facility surcharged to recoup the power consumed over the period,” Ishmael Oku said.

The names of the two Chinese officials have not been made public.

ECG disconnects power to Ho Airport, Ghana Revenue Authority and others

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that ECG was relentless on the first day of its revenue mobilisation and power disconnection exercise on Monday, March 20, 2023.

In the Volta Region, the power distribution company disconnected power to the Ho Airport and the regional office of the GRA, among other institutions over huge debts.

The ECG says it hopes to retrieve some GH¢292 million in power debts from the Volta and Oti regions within one month of the exercise.

ECG threatens to cut power to Finance Ministry, other state agencies

Also, YEN.com.gh reported in 2022 that the Finance Ministry and EOCO were next on the list of ECG for power disconnection over huge debts.

ECG formed a special task force last year as part of a crusade to retrieve piled-up debts that run into several millions of Ghana cedis.

The Kotoka International Airport, the Accra Sports Stadium, and the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel had their electricity supply disconnected from the national grid over debts last year.

ECG MD discloses former president Mahama pays his own bills

Furthermore, it was confirmed recently that John Mahama pays some of his own expenses contrary to what the law says should accrue to former presidents as benefits.

MD for ECG Samuel Dubik Mahama disclosed on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, that for some time now, the former president has paid his power bills promptly without waiting for the state to do so.

Former president Mahama caused a stir not long when he told TV3 that the state, under Akufo-Addo, has failed to ensure that he receives his benefits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh