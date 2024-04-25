A man who has lived in Germany for over two decades says Ghana is the best place to live in the entire world

The unidentified man, in a video sighted on TikTok, said there is more money in Ghana than abroad

His claims have attracted a mixed reaction among some Ghanaians online

A Ghanaian man who has lived abroad for many years says Ghana is the best country in the world.

The unidentified man, who recently moved back home after spending over twenty years in Germany, says there is more money in Ghana than in any other country.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the German borga said the only reason people are still reeling in poverty in Ghana is because of a lack of visionary leadership to adequately use the country's many resources to create opportunities for its people.

He opined that every developed country in the West made good use of its resources to benefit its citizens.

"Germany, US, UK, Canada are all countries on their own, but for me, if you are looking for a country to live and make money, then Ghana is the place. I'm not saying this because I have live abroad for many years, but there's money here. What we lack here are opportunities," he said.

He said Germany has no resources, but the country's leaders put measures in place to create opportunities and develop the skill set of the youth, who have now become assets to the nation.

"They have invested in the youth. They identified the learning capacity of every child from the age of 13 and above and shaped them into areas that would benefit the country. The whites channel their children more towards technical skills than university," he added

Ghanaians react to the man's claims

Some Ghanaians on social media reacted to the video, which had close to 3k likes and 115 comments as of the time of filing this report. The video was shared on TikTok by @goodmaneternity.

Richie said:

"Dabiaa opportunities w) ghana, nso mode mo mma nyinaa k) aburokyire eii."

Stephen commented:

"you can be successful anywhere. success with peace of mind is the best. if you lack peace of mind then richness is nothing."

yawoduro also commented:

"Ones success does not need any location."

Archipalago Says Living In Ghana Is More Enjoyable Than The US

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite Archipalago in an interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show, revealed that Ghana is more enjoyable than the US.

Archipalago complained that the US was too difficult and was all about work and hardly any enjoyment.

Many folks reacted to Archipalago's comments, stating that he was wrong and calling him a lazy person who did not want to work.

