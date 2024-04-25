Multimedia Group Limited presenter Tima Kumkum threw her support behind EIB Network broadcaster Serwaa Amihere after the latter dropped a public apology over her private bedroom video with Henry Fitz

Tima assured Serwaa that everything would be okay, adding that the brand she represents, Top Choco and Flora by Delta Papermill, love and support her as a family

Many people joined Tima in sharing heartfelt messages to Serwaa in these trying times

Media personality Tima Kumkum rallied behind fellow media personality Serwaa Amihere after the latter dropped an apology letter regarding the private bedroom video with businessman Henry Fitz.

Tima Kumkum and Serwaa Amihere in photos. Image Credit: @timakumkum and @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Tima Kumkum supported Serwaa Amihere over Henry Fitz scandal

Tima Kumkum reshared Serwaa Amihere's apology letter to her Instagram page and wrote a heartfelt caption.

In the heartfelt caption, Tima Kumkum assured Serwaa Amihere that all was well, and she referred to her as her dearest sister.

"It is well, my dearest sister @serwaaamihere. We are solidly behind you; to err is human, and to forgive is divine."

Tima Kumkum, who is a fellow brand ambassador with Serwaa Amihere for Top Choco, further stated that she and the brand were solidly behind her.

She stated that the two brands Miss Amihere represents, Top Choco and Flora by Delta Papermill, are one big family who love her.

"We love you the same same @topchocogh @florabydeltapapermill, one big family with so much love. #floracares #topchocospreadthelove"

Below is the post that Tima Kumkum made to celebrate Serwaa Amihere amidst her scandal with Henry Fitz.

Reactions to Tima Kumkum's support for Serwaa Amihere regarding the Henry Fitz scandal

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians after Tima Kumkum rallied behind Serwaa Amihere after the latter dropped an apology letter regarding her private bedroom video with Henry Fitz:

asantewaa_asante said:

It's sad how some can blackmail others using their past tho. I'm glad she's learnt a lesson and has been a lesson to every girl child out there... may God give her strength

ben0ny said:3

Apologise to the wife of the gentleman in the video and make peace with yourself. Don’t look back again.

nanaama_edwards said:

Serwaa God keep and guide u thru this tough times. Love

ef_eh4 said:

Champions are not those who never fall, but those who refuse to remain on the floor❤️, We Love you Serwaa ❤️

abaasa_hemaa said:

We love her regardless. We are not Saint ❤️❤️❤️

"The video has severely embarrassed me and my family": Serwaa Amihere speaks

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Serwaa Amihere has apologised for the private bedroom video between herself and business mogul Henry Fitz that surfaced on the internet.

In her apology statement, she said that the video, which was recorded some five years ago, severely embarrassed her, her family and her loved ones.

Many people empathised with her and left sweet messages for her in the comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh