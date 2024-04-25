Serwaa Amihere recently issued a public apology after her video saga with Henry Fritz, and her colleague celebrities have shown their support

In the comments section of the apology shared on her Instagram page, John Dumelo, Okyeame Kwame, Fella Makafui, and other stars showed her support

Many people have praised the media personality for being strong after receiving public backlash after the video surfaced online

Popular media personality Serwaa Amihere has issued a public apology following her video saga with Henry Fritz. The incident, which sparked controversy and backlash, has seen a lot of support for Amihere from her celebrity colleagues.

Serwaa Amihere, John Dumelo and Fella Makafui Photo Source: fellamakafui, serwaaamihere

The apology, shared on her Instagram page, has been met with support from fellow celebrities. Notable figures such as John Dumelo, Okyeame Kwame, and Fella Makafui have all publicly shown their solidarity with Amihere in the comments section of her post.

John Dumelo, a renowned actor and politician, expressed his support by commenting, "I de 4 you."

Okyeame Kwame also wrote:

You are a strong and intelligent woman. Stay strong and live your life. We need your strength and humility. Very inspiring.

The public’s reaction to Amihere’s apology has been largely positive, with many praising her strength and resilience in the face of adversity. Numerous comments on her post commend her for owning up to her mistake and handling the situation with grace and dignity.

Ghanaians support Serwaa

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

afiaasante2 commented:

I’m so proud of you….i only know from tv and social media but I will never stop supporting and fighting for you

tinash328 reacted:

Much love Gorgeous Queen Serwah papabi Baakop3. We love you paaaaa

jacquahboutique.ja wrote:

No one is perfect in life, we all made mistakes, love you.

Serwaa Amihere reports Henry to the police

In another story, Serwaa Amihere officially lodged a complaint with the police over her leaked viral video.

The police have subsequently charged Henry Fitz and two others for extorting money from Serwaa and still leaking her video.

The second accused, Candylove Ababio, said to be Fitz's wife, is said to have received the money on a number she uses.

