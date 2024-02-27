Akufo-Addo Delivers Final State Of The Nation Address: Live Updates
President Nana Akufo-Addo is in Parliament to deliver his final State of the Nation Address. This annual address is mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.
Minority threatening boycott of Akufo-Addo's address
Multiple reports from Parliament indicate that the Minority in Parliament has threatened to boycott President Akufo-Addo's address because he hasn't signed off on some private members' bills before him.
The MPs are also upset with past criticism of their cohort from the Bank of Ghana governor after he compared them to hooligans after a protest.
Dignitaries seated for State of the Nation Address
Dignitaries invited to witness the President's sessional address are fully represented in the gallery, including former Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Oquaye.
President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia's arrival
President Akufo-Addo arrived at the Parliament House to deliver the State of the Nation Address. He inspected the military guard of honour before entering the building.
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife arrived ahead of the president.