A Greek man, under the influence of his beautiful Ghanaian wife, has hopped on to King Paluta's viral Makoma hit song

In a video, the man and his wife grooved to the song while miming the lyrics in an adorable fashion

Netizens who chanced on the video were impressed by the couple's dance moves

A video of a Greek man jamming to a popular Ghanaian highlife song has left many awe-struck online.

The Greek man, identified as Nick and his beautiful Ghanaian wife, Lyn, danced and sang King Paluta's Makoma hit song word for word.

Nick and his Ghanaian wife, Lyn dancing to King Paluta's Makoma hit song Photo credit:@nickandly/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The couple looked good together as they exhibited the dance moves to the admiration of their online community.

Nick, in the caption of the video, asked followers of his account to explain the lyrics of the song to him.

King Paluta's Makoma song, which was released on July 5, 2024, has gone viral, gaining massive traction on mainstream and social media.

The song has topped many digital streaming platforms and become the favourite song of Ghanaians as well as foreigners on TikTok.

Several foreigners have been spotted on TikTok booging to the viral Makoma song while struggling to muster the lyrics.

Ghanaians online react to the video

Ghanaians online who came across the video of the adorable couple showered their praises.

@Mutinta said:

"Awwnnn this is Beautiful, May God bless your union forever."

@POKUAA also said:

"Next time when making a video don't focus on the camera.. ignore the camera and it will be very nice."

@Nick & Lyn replied:

"Sure thank you for the advice we appreciate."

@Akua agude3 said:

"Waaaoooowww am happy for you dear."

@Rita Akuoko

"Aww God bless your union."

Obroni lady sings Makoma word for word

YEN.ocm.gh reported earlier that social media has been sent into a frenzy after a video of an obroni lady vibing to King Paluta's hit single, Makoma, went viral.

The young lady @sabahfattal3 took to TikTok as she joined the Makoma challenge to prove her musical prowess.

With the music playing in the background, the young lady did not disappoint as she sang the chorus of the hit song with ease and joy.

