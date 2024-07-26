Wealthy Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica was spotted once again showing off one of his many luxury cars, which is the Lamborghini Urus

He was spotted driving with friends as they showed up at Mood Bar Ghana to celebrate the Caribean Thursday theme for the night

The video excited many of his fans, who cheered him on in the comments, while others were unperturbed by the video and hinted that other celebs also own the same car

Famous Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica got many people talking when he took to the streets to show off his recently bought Lamborghini Urus.

Abu Trica flaunts his Lamborghini Urus at Mood Bar Ghana. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica drove his Lamborghini Urus

The video was captured by famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on Instagram at Mood Bar Ghana, where Abu Trica and his friends stormed to celebrate.

They were spotted at Mood Bar Ghana with other partygoers, and the theme for the night was Caribean Thursdays.

The wealthy businessman was excited when the cameras spotted him as he waved and made hand gestures.

When the footage surfaced online, it caught the attention of many social media users who wondered how many luxury cars he owned.

Video of Abu Trica's Lamborghini Urus.

Reaction to the video of Abu Trica flaunting his Lambo

Many people hailed Abu Trica in the comment section of the video, while others were unperturbed by him showing off one of his luxury cars.

Below are the reactions to the viral video:

richfrank55 said:

"Is he the only one having that car in Ghana"

rass_bee said:

"All the money Abu doesn’t seems a happy inside"

_king_cue said:

"Asem ooo front passengers dey rush ooo. Driver sef dey calm"

chris_de_humble_lion said:

"DON TRICA 🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

khryptin said:

"Where una dey see money?"

Abu Trica counted ¢2M with bare hands

YEN.com.gh reported that young businessman Abu Trica had been spotted counting many bundles of cedi notes.

The wads of money were mostly GH¢200 denominations and could amount to GH¢2 million. A video of Trica's money has sparked mixed reactions of admiration and suspicion among social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh