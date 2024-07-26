Abu Trica Drives His White Lamborghini Urus, Parks It At Mood Bar Ghana, Video Excites Fans
- Wealthy Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica was spotted once again showing off one of his many luxury cars, which is the Lamborghini Urus
- He was spotted driving with friends as they showed up at Mood Bar Ghana to celebrate the Caribean Thursday theme for the night
- The video excited many of his fans, who cheered him on in the comments, while others were unperturbed by the video and hinted that other celebs also own the same car
Famous Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica got many people talking when he took to the streets to show off his recently bought Lamborghini Urus.
Abu Trica drove his Lamborghini Urus
The video was captured by famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on Instagram at Mood Bar Ghana, where Abu Trica and his friends stormed to celebrate.
They were spotted at Mood Bar Ghana with other partygoers, and the theme for the night was Caribean Thursdays.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The wealthy businessman was excited when the cameras spotted him as he waved and made hand gestures.
When the footage surfaced online, it caught the attention of many social media users who wondered how many luxury cars he owned.
Video of Abu Trica's Lamborghini Urus.
Reaction to the video of Abu Trica flaunting his Lambo
Many people hailed Abu Trica in the comment section of the video, while others were unperturbed by him showing off one of his luxury cars.
Below are the reactions to the viral video:
richfrank55 said:
"Is he the only one having that car in Ghana"
rass_bee said:
"All the money Abu doesn’t seems a happy inside"
_king_cue said:
"Asem ooo front passengers dey rush ooo. Driver sef dey calm"
chris_de_humble_lion said:
"DON TRICA 🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
khryptin said:
"Where una dey see money?"
Abu Trica counted ¢2M with bare hands
YEN.com.gh reported that young businessman Abu Trica had been spotted counting many bundles of cedi notes.
The wads of money were mostly GH¢200 denominations and could amount to GH¢2 million. A video of Trica's money has sparked mixed reactions of admiration and suspicion among social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.