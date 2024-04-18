Global site navigation

Ashanti Region Residents Hold Dumsor Vigil To Protest Ongoing Power Outages

by  Cornerlis Affre
  • Ashanti Region residents have organised a dumsor vigil to protest the ongoing power outages and its effects on their households and businesses
  • According to the convener of the vigil, Jerry Sukah, the government must push ECG to release a load shedding timetable as soon as possible
  • He blamed the current power crisis and economic hardship on the government's mismanagement of the economy

Some residents in the Ashanti Region staged a vigil on Wednesday, April 17, to register their displeasure with the ongoing power outages.

The vigil convened by Jerry James Sukah saw residents holding placards protesting the recent power crisis and its effects on their businesses and households.

The residents were protesting the effects of the power outages on their livelihood.
Source: Getty Images

According to the convenor, it is totally unfair for the Electricity Company of Ghana to continue to deny citizens a load shedding timetable to plan their lives around the menace.

He urged the government to be transparent with the people of Ghana regarding the power outages and find a solution to the matter.

He further lambasted the government for the current economic situation blaming it on government’s supposed mismanagement of the economy.

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Dr Frank Amoakohene, also blamed the government’s economic mismanagement for the ongoing power crisis.

He alleged that the government’s failure to address the country’s teething challenges and its profligate spending on other matters had largely contributed to the current meltdown.

He said its failures have birthed the return of the Dumsor crisis and urged it to fix it before leaving office.

“Then the Energy minister had the effrontery to tell us that we should publish our timetable. So the youth of Ashanti region, we are out here to first and foremost publish our dumsor timetable,” he said.

Akufo-Addo commissions Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant

Meanwhile, President Aufo-Addo has finally acknowledged the ongoing power crisis and its effects on businesses and households.

In a speech delivered at the commissioning of the Kumasi 1 thermal plant at Anwomaso in the Ashanti region he said he was aware of the struggles Ghanaians have had to experience due to the power outages and thanked them for their patience.

He said his government was committed to solving the power crisis by investing into power infrastructure to increase the power capacity of the country.

PURC says ECG lied about faulty transformers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a PURC Commissioner has revealed that ECG misinformed the public about 360 overloaded transformers being the cause of the erratic power supply.

According to Ishmael Edjekumhene, following an inspection of the transformers by the PURC, it was discovered that the claim was false.

The ECG has been fined GH¢5,868,000 for not providing a load-shedding timetable despite several calls for one.

Source: YEN.com.gh

