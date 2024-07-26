Erik ten Hag is upbeat about righting his wrongs from last season and has already sent a clear message to rival clubs

The Dutchman steered the Red Devils to a lowly eighth-place finish, the club's worst position in the Premier League era

With the 2024/25 campaign on the horizon, United will use the remainder of their pre-season to fine-tune their preparations

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, is already rallying the troops ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Entering his third year in charge, the Dutch tactician is determined to restore the Red Devils to their former greatness.

Erik ten Hag has sent a clear message to rival clubs ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season. Photos by Ian MacNicol and Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.

Despite an underwhelming eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Ten Hag ended on a high note with a triumphant FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

As the new campaign beckons, the 54-year-old has been proactive in the transfer market, addressing crucial areas of the squad.

Erik ten Hag sends a strong message to rival clubs

He’s sent out a clear and energetic message to rival clubs, indicating that the forthcoming season will be a fierce competition.

Ten Hag emphasised the importance of endurance, highlighting the necessity for squad depth and fitness.

He declared, "This season will be survival of the fittest," as Tribuna reported.

Adding to the optimism, the former Ajax Amsterdam boss has secured the talents of Joshua Zirkzee and Lenny Yoro.

He expressed his contentment with these signings, stating, "We've already made two excellent acquisitions, so with a fully fit team, we can compete with anyone."

However, he also recognised the need for further reinforcements to avoid last season's injury issues.

"We need to build more depth to prevent the injuries that plagued us last time," he admitted.

Ten Hag beefs up technical team with ex-Arsenal staff

Moreover, Ten Hag has strengthened his coaching staff by bringing in Andreas Georgson as the new first-team coach.

Georgson, who was the head coach at Lillestrom, also boasts experience from stints at Brentford, Arsenal, and Southampton.

The 42-year-old will focus on refining the team's set pieces, per ESPN.

Ten Hag speaks about transfer target De Ligt

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United is linked with a move for Bayern Munich and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag shared his thoughts on his former player and how he nearly signed him when he became manager at Old Trafford.

De Ligt is believed to be on the club's radar as they aim to strengthen their defence for the 2024/25 season.

