IShowSpeed has posted a video showcasing himself leaping over a speeding Lamborghini themed after Cristiano Ronaldo, and he maintains it's completely authentic.

The 19-year-old streamer executed the daring stunt while wearing a Ronaldo Portugal No.7 shirt, asserting that the stunt was real and not staged.

In the viral footage, which has spread widely across his social media platforms, Speed’s father drives the supercar—adorned with Portugal flag colours and a Ronaldo mural—towards him.

As the car nears, the 5ft 9in Speed jumps high into the air, passing over the vehicle as it speeds underneath him.

After the leap, he shouts a triumphant "WOOOOO!" and performs Ronaldo's iconic "siuuu" celebration, finishing by exclaiming to the camera, "First person in the world!"

Speed later disclosed that he executed the stunt three times, showcasing remarkable plyometric strength.

He also shared the video on X with the caption: "I just jumped over a car—it was so scary."

Source: YEN.com.gh