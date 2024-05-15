The Electoral Commission has refuted claims by IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe that it disenfranchised the people of the Guan Constituency

The commission maintains it followed legal processes to create the constituency but was unable to finalise the process

Cudjoe described the commission as dishonest and incompetent in a statement to YEN.com.gh

The CI to create the Guan Constituency for SALL could not mature in time for the polls.

“With Parliament on recess, the Commission could not lay the C.I. to bring the Guan Constituency into effect as required by law.”

The commission's statement, however, does not address concerns that the constituency has not been created since 2020.

This not withstanding, the commission described comments by Cudjoe criticising it for disenfranchising the people of SALL as false and untrue.

In a statement to YEN.com.gh, Cudjoe described the commission as being dishonest in the matter.

“The 14th May statement of Electoral Commission on SALL is brazenly dishonest and shows gross incompetence of the commission.”

"I have no doubt that the people of Ghana will not be hoodwinked by the brazen dishonesty of the Electoral Commission nor will they allow such brazen dishonesty and gross incompetence to stand in the way of our democracy."

Recent plans for Guan Constituency

In November 2023, the Electoral Commission (EC) requested the withdrawal of the CI on the creation of the Guan Constituency.

It cited inadequate time to meet a constitutionally mandated 21-day period before Parliament's recess at the end of 2023.

The creation of the constituency, which includes Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, was intended to allow residents to participate in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

During the 2020 election, voters in SALL were only allowed to participate in the presidential election after being culled from the Hohoe Constituency.

A lawsuit is currently pending in court challenging the election of John Peter Amewu as the MP elected for Hohoe.

Franklin Cudjoe takes on Attorney General over SALL issue

YEN.com.gh reported that Franklin Cudjoe took on the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, over the handling of the SALL case.

Cudjoe wants Dame to render an unqualified apology to the people of SALL for failing to seek justice for them.

