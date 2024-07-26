Safo Newman premiered a new song on his TikTok account titled 'All The Way', attracting reactions from social media users

The musician made a video jamming to the new song in his home, rocking a fashionable outfit as he sang the melodious tune

Some fans pointed out how catchy the song was and showed support, while others gave him tips on areas he could improve on

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Safo Newman, a rising star in the music industry, premiered his new song All The Way on TikTok.

The song has sparked reactions from social media users.

Ghanaian musician Safo Newman performing his new song 'All The Way'. Photo source: safonewman

Source: TikTok

Safo Newman posted a video of himself jamming to the new song in his home.

He wore a fashionable outfit and sang the melodic tune, catching the attention of his audience. The video drew significant attention from his followers, who praised the catchy melody and his energy.

In the comments section, many admirers expressed their support for the musician. They highlighted how catchy the song was and offered words of encouragement.

Some fans also provided constructive feedback, suggesting areas for improvement, such as his promotion style, fashion sense, and his overall brand.

Safo Newman's song gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Joeflex commented:

"Chairman this song sweet pass everything"

Bismark Asenso commented:

"Your style is just unique just keep Shining big Star ⭐️"

𝑲𝒘𝒂𝒎𝒆_𝑵𝒉𝒂𝒛𝒕𝒚 wrote:

"You’re good but brand yourself small. You can shoot nice and classy visualizers else no management will mind you brothe"

Mansa-Musa commented:

"Forget his personality and pay attention to his talent. He’s really good"

Dlmadeit wrote:

"Nice song. But you need a swag mentor 🙌"

Shatta Wale advises Ghanaian artistes

YEN.com.gh also reported on Shatta Wale downplaying titles and accolades and throwing shade at those who refer to themselves as A-list artists.

The musician stated he was more interested in acquiring wealth and bragged about his business ventures, including real estate and transport.

Shatta Wale encouraged fellow artists to focus on making money instead of being obsessed with titles, highlighting some of his achievements.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh