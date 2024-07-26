Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara met the Ghanaian media in Accra ahead of the new season

The Ivorian coach defender his players, sighting Lionel Messi as an example of players not being perfect

The former Ghana Premier League champions are preparing for the new season after a tough campaign

Head coach of Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara has pointed out that legendary footballer Lionel Messi has weaknesses in his game.

The Argentina forward is arguably the greatest player of all time following a career decorated with numerous titles and individual accolades.

Messi recently added to his tall list of accomplishments after leading Argentina to another Copa del Rey triumph.

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara insists Lionel Messi is not a perfect player.

However, Ouattara, who was speaking to the media about his Hearts of Oak team in defence of the qualities of his players claimed even Messi is not perfect.

He said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet: "There is no player who is 100% perfect. If you know one mention his name and I’ll tell you one thing he can’t do, including Messi, have you seen Messi cross the ball before? Everyone has their mistakes."

The Ivorian gaffer has come under a lot of pressure following a disappointing campaign last season as the Phobians finished the season in 14th place, only surviving the drop on the final day.

Hearts of Oak were beaten by sworn rivals Asante Kotoko on July 17, 2024, in the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup, as reported by My Joy Online.

Ouattara eyes positive campaign

The Hearts of Oak gaffer is preparing his team for the upcoming season with hopes of returning the club to its glory days.

The former African champions are hoping to wrestle the title back from holders FC Samartex.

"We're starting to get a team," he told reporters in Accra on Thursday. "We want to have a good team for next season and play well for the fans. We don’t want to struggle and be close to the relegation zone. We want to do better than last season."

Kotoko beat Hearts in Democracy Cup

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko returned home with the bragging rights after beating eternal rivals Hearts of Oak to win the inaugural edition of the Democracy Cup.

The Democracy Cup, the first of its kind, was initiated by Ghana's Parliament to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic.

Before the game between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, the Members of Parliament faced former Black Stars players in an exciting match.

