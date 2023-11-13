The Oyoko Traditional Stool has gone missing from the Seikwa Traditional Council's throne room after being locked away for six years

During the celebration of the late Seikwamanhene's 10th anniversary, the Oyoko Royal Family discovered that two traditional stools were missing from the throne room

Investigations are underway, involving the Tain district police, as the family also finds the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana's grave tampered with

The Oyoko Traditional Stool has mysteriously disappeared from its secured location in the Seikwa Traditional Council's throne room, sparking concern in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

This incident unfolded after the stool had been sealed away for six years following the demise of the late Seikwamanhene, Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II.

The late chief was buried in 2014. During the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II, members of the Oyoko Royal Family were shocked to discover that two of their cherished traditional stools were missing from the revered throne room.

According to a Joy News report, the Abusuapanin of the Oyoko Royal Family, Adehyepanin Kwadwo Asubonteng, has revealed that he had initially opposed locking the room due to upcoming traditional rites but was overruled by certain elders of the traditional council and the Tain District Security Committee (DiSEC).

Upon learning of the disappearance a few weeks ago, Abusuapanin Kwadwo Asubonteng verified the report by visiting the throne room.

It was confirmed that the vital stools, holding significant cultural importance, were indeed missing. Urgent measures are now underway to locate the missing artefacts.

In their quest to recover the stools, the Adehyepanin and his team visited the Seikwa River deity to conduct a libation ceremony, hoping to identify those responsible.

Shockingly, besides the missing stools, they discovered that the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana's grave had been tampered with.

Expressing profound grief, Nana Kwadwo Asubonteng stated:

"Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah with these unfortunate incidents has left the Oyoko Royal family in a state of deep sorrow."

The matter has been officially reported to the Tain District police, and investigations are currently underway to unravel the mystery.

