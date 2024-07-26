Stonebwoy ended his educational journey at the Ghana Insitute of Management and Public Administration this year

In May, the musician wrote his final examination and held a mega concert to celebrate the milestone with his classmates

Stonwbwoy was recently spotted at the final graduation party with his supportive wife, Dr Louisa and their two children

Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy has obtained a degree at the Ghana Insitute of Management and Public Administration after a three year course.

The musician, who cut short his education to champion his music career, returned to school in 2021.

Stonebwoy attended his graduation ceremony at GIMPA's premises on July 26.

Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa, and their two kids at GIMPA for his graduation. Photo source: Instagram/Zionfelixdotcom, Instagram/GHHyper

Dr Louisa attends Stonebwoy's graduation

Stonebwoy comes from a high-achieving family comprising his wife, Dr Louisa, a certified dentist, and their two children, Catherine Jidula and Janam.

After the musician's last paper at school, the family threw him a party at home to celebrate his strides.

Together with his wife and two kids, the Satekla family attended this year's GIMPA graduation ceremony in grand style.

Videos of them on the school's premises have popped up online exciting numerous fans.

Ghanaians hail Stonebwoy and his family

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy and his family's arrival at GIMPA's graduation ceremony.

hairsensation_gh said:

"Behind every successful man is a Woman😍"

cyprian.gloria wrote:

"It’s the attitude from the girls for me 😍❤️😌"

luxury.aesthetic.clinic noted:

"This is beautiful to watch. Congratulations our star man 🙌"

sam_hking remarked:

"All of stars are intelligent and even do well than most the students who have time to study"

sir_yaw_ commented:

"Oh chale.. congrats! The other guy will be out there shouting"

samiraabdulai02 reacted:

"Young boy walk like daddy nd young madam too walk like mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️beautiful family"

paakwesi_arhin added:

"The small boy dey walk like ein poppy naaaaa."

Stonebwoy prepares for his graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that reported Stonebwoy had given fans a sneak peek of his prepartions for his GIMPA graduation.

He wore a graduation cap as he joyfully celebrated in front of the camera with his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, in the background.

