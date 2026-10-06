Captain Stephen Adjei died during a diving training exercise at Lake Hydra in Pennsylvania

The Ghanaian-born officer had served as a West Point instructor since 2024

West Point paid tribute to his service as authorities investigated the circumstances of his death

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Ghanaian-born US Army Captain Stephen O. Adjei has died during a scuba diving training exercise at Lake Hydra in Pennsylvania, cutting short his military career at the age of 31.

Stephen Adjei’s death ends two-year West Point service amid reports of planned promotion. Image credit: Askghmedia

Source: Twitter

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 26, 2026, while Adjei was participating in a training activity with a group from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The academy confirmed his death and said the circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation. Adjei served as an instructor in its Department of Military Instruction and had been stationed there since 2024.

Divers joined search for Adjei

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Adjei went missing underwater during the exercise, prompting other divers at the lake to assist in searching for him.

Dave Barnes, who runs Scubadelphia Diveseekers, said members of his group entered the water after learning that a diver was missing.

Adjei was subsequently brought ashore, where a paramedic and a physician from Barnes’ group helped provide medical assistance. However, the officer did not survive.

Lake Hydra, formerly known as Dutch Springs, is a former limestone quarry near Bethlehem in Northampton County. It operates as a scuba diving and underwater training facility.

Several diving groups were using the site that day. Its owner, Ken Kraft, said approximately 140 people were present when the incident happened.

West Point pays tribute to Adjei

Adjei was originally from Ghana and had also lived in Worcester, Massachusetts, before his assignment at West Point.

He was commissioned into the Army in May 2017 through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programme at the University of Dubuque in Iowa.

West Point Commandant of Cadets Brigadier General Joe Katz expressed sympathy to his family and praised his contribution to the academy.

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Katz remembered Adjei for his dedication to cadets, support for his teammates and commitment to serving others, saying his loss would be deeply felt within the community.

Meanwhile, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio is investigating the cause of death. Authorities have not publicly established what happened underwater or whether a medical condition, equipment problem or another factor contributed to the fatal incident during the training exercise.

Former Citi journalist joins the US Army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on former Citi Newsroom reporter Kwaku Aduamah Ansah, who reportedly completed his military training and passed out as a specialist in the US Army.

Photos tracing his journey from the Citi TV studio to his military uniform captured attention online, as Ghanaians celebrate his striking career change.

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Source: YEN.com.gh