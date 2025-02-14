Drew Pritchard is a British antique dealer and star of the TV show Salvage Hunters. A divorcee, he recently made news after rumours emerged that he had remarried. However, the star hasn't publicly addressed these speculations and his relationship status remains unknown. Uncover the story of Drew Pritchard's alleged new wife and his dating history.

Antique dealer Drew Pritchard poses in a racecar (L) and a library (R).

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Drew Pritchard's profile summary

Full name Andrew Thomas Pritchard Gender Male Date of birth 24 June 1970 Age 54 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Conwy, Clwyd, Wales, United Kingdom Current residence Bath, Somerset, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 192 Weight in kilograms 87 Eye colour Hazel Siblings One Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Rebecca Pritchard Children Two Profession Antique dealer, television personality Net worth $8 million–$10 million Instagram @drewpritchardantiques

Who is Drew Pritchard's new wife?

Drew Pritchard has never publicly confirmed remarrying. Therefore, reports of him having a new wife are baseless. Besides his first marriage to Rebecca, Pritchard has never publicly discussed his love life, so little is known about it.

Reports of Drew remarrying began emerging in early 2024. These rumours intensified by mid-2024 with publications linking him to a woman named Debbie Harris, a property developer and interior designer. However, these reports lacked substantial proof including photo evidence.

Drew Pritchard's dating history

Not much is known about the Salvage Hunters star's relationship history other than his marriage to his now ex-wife Rebecca Pritchard. After their divorce in 2017, Drew has kept his love life private thus his relationship status remains unknown.

Are Drew and Rebecca Pritchard still married?

Antique dealer Drew Pritchard poses in a living room (L). His ex-wife Rebecca Pritchard poses in a warehouse (R).

Source: UGC

Drew Pritchard and Rebecca Pritchard are no longer married. They were married for many years before their marriage ended in divorce in 2017. The former couple reportedly met in the early 2000s and bonded over their shared passion for antiques.

Rebecca and Drew Pritchard's reason for divorce has never been known publicly, but speculations suggest Drew's alleged infidelity played a part. According to the Daily Mail, Drew was allegedly involved in an affair with married woman Amanda Thomas in 2015, which came to light in 2017.

The situation escalated when Amanda's husband confronted Drew at a local pub, leading to a physical altercation. In the court case that ensued, Amanda Thomas claimed to have received text messages from other women allegedly involved with Drew Pritchard.

In the messages, she claimed the 'other women' blamed her for breaking down their relationships with Pritchard.

What is Rebecca Pritchard doing now?

The Salvage Hunters' promo cover (L). The Salvage Hunters crew featuring Rebecca and Drew Pritchard at the front (R).

Source: UGC

Drew Pritchard's ex-wife, Rebecca Pritchard, is still active in the world of antiques and restoration. According to her profile on United Agents, she is a restoration and valuation expert, best known for her work on the TV show Salvage Hunters alongside her former husband, Drew Pritchard.

Besides her television work, Rebecca is a property developer and does restoration projects in North Wales. Before her television fame, she worked in the fashion industry, dealing in wholesale retail and collaborating with companies and fashion designers in London and Hong Kong.

How many children does Drew Pritchard have?

Drew Pritchard has two children from his marriage to Rebecca Pritchard. They have a son named Tom, born in 1999 and is in his mid-20s in 2025, and a daughter named Grace Pritchard.

FAQs

Has Drew got a new partner? His love life remains private, with no confirmed reports. Who is Drew Pritchard married to now? Drew Pritchard is divorced with his current relationship status being unknown. Where does Drew Pritchard live now? Pritchard reportedly resides in Llandudno, North Wales, United Kingdom. Where is Drew Pritchard now? Drew Pritchard is currently in Wales, continuing his work on the TV show Salvage Hunters and other related projects. Is Drew Pritchard still trading? Yes, Drew Pritchard is still actively trading and dealing in antiques online. He closed his Conwy showroom in 2022. What has happened to Drew Pritchard's antiques? Drew shut down his antiques shop in Conwy, Wales, back in May 2022. He then purchased a property in Bath, which he is currently renovating. As of 2025, he sells his merchandise on his official website. How old is Drew Pritchard? He is 54 years old (as of February 2025). He was born in June 1970. How much is Drew Pritchard worth? Drew Pritchard has an alleged net worth of between $8 million and $10 million in 2025. Are Drew and Tee still friends? Yes, Drew Pritchard and John Tee are still friends. Despite his departure from Salvage Hunters, there's no indication that their friendship has ended.

Drew Pritchard's new wife is allegedly Debbie Harris, a property developer and interior designer. Although Pritchard has not publicly mentioned his new wife's name, Debbie remains associated with the famous antique dealer. They were reportedly married in a private ceremony in 2023 and have been together since.

