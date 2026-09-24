Former Citi Newsroom reporter Kwaku Aduamah Ansah has reportedly completed his military training in the United States

The Ghanaian media personality has begun a new chapter of his professional life as an officer in the US Army

Photos comparing his time in the newsroom with his new appearance in military uniform have attracted attention online

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Former Citi Newsroom reporter Kwaku Aduamah Ansah has reportedly passed out as an officer of the United States Army.

Kwaku Ansah’s transformation from Citi Newsroom reporter to US Army officer inspires many. Image credit: Kwaku Ansah & Sikaofficial

Source: Twitter

News of his achievement emerged on X on Wednesday, September 24, 2026, after popular Ghanaian account SIKAOFFICIAL shared two photos highlighting his remarkable professional transition.

One photo captured Ansah in his military uniform while standing in front of the American flag. His surname was displayed on one side of the uniform, with “U.S. Army” boldly written on the other.

From newsroom to US Army

The second photo showed Ansah during his time as a television journalist. Dressed in a navy-blue suit and tie, he stood confidently inside the Citi TV studio with a microphone in his hand.

Ansah previously worked as a reporter at Citi Newsroom, where he contributed to the station’s news coverage before leaving the Ghanaian media space.

His transition from reporting stories on television to pursuing a military career in the United States marks a major change in his professional life.

The contrasting photos also offered viewers a glimpse of the different stages of his career, with many people impressed by his transformation.

Ansah’s achievement excites Ghanaians

News of his reported graduation attracted warm reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many users congratulated him and described his achievement as inspiring.

Some people were particularly impressed by his decision to embrace a completely different career after previously establishing himself in journalism.

Check out the X post below:

Others noted that his journey showed how people could successfully explore new opportunities despite already having experience in another profession.

Details about his rank, training institution and future assignment in the US Army have not yet been publicly disclosed.

However, the photos have continued to circulate online as more people celebrate the former Citi Newsroom reporter’s latest achievement and wish him success in his new career.

Bismark Owusu Bempah Ayala leaves Multimedia Group

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bismark Owusu Bempah Ayala's resignation from Nhyira FM, marking the end of an eight-year journey with Multimedia Group Limited.

His heartfelt departure reflected not just a career change but a legacy of loyalty and dedication that resonated deeply with fans and colleagues alike.

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Source: YEN.com.gh