Commercial tricycle operations, popularly known as Pragya, have become a source of livelihood for many young Ghanaians in Accra

Depending on passenger demand, location and working hours, Pragya drivers can generate hundreds of Ghana cedis in daily revenue

However, fuel expenses, maintenance costs and payments to vehicle owners determine how much drivers actually take home

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The commercial tricycle business has become increasingly popular in Ghana, providing employment opportunities for young people while offering commuters an alternative means of transportation.

Driving Pragya in Accra: How much drivers take home at the end of each month. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

In parts of Greater Accra, including Ashaiman and other densely populated communities, Pragya drivers transport passengers over short distances, particularly in areas where conventional commercial vehicles are less accessible.

For individuals considering entering the business, understanding the potential earnings and operational expenses is essential.

How much Pragya drivers earn in Accra

According to a 2025 report by The High Street Journal, Pragya drivers can generate between GH₵300 and GH₵500 daily.

In October 2026, a commercial tricycle driver identified as Prince also disclosed in an interview with GhPage that he could generate as much as GH₵700 daily.

Based on these reported earnings, below is an estimated breakdown for drivers working six days a week and 26 days a month.

Earnings Lower revenue Moderate revenue High revenue Daily GH₵300 GH₵500 GH₵700 Weekly GH₵1,800 GH₵3,000 GH₵4,200 Monthly GH₵7,800 GH₵13,000 GH₵18,200

These figures represent gross revenue before operational expenses and should not be mistaken for actual profit or an established average for Accra.

Drivers operating in busy communities may generate more revenue due to higher passenger demand, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.

How much profit do Pragya drivers make?

The actual amount a Pragya driver takes home largely depends on whether they own the tricycle or operate it on behalf of someone else.

In a September 2026 interview with GhPage, a Pragya driver disclosed that he was required to pay GH₵150 to his vehicle owner and spend approximately GH₵150 on fuel.

Using these expenses, a driver generating GH₵500 daily could have the following estimated earnings:

Description Amount Daily revenue GH₵500 Fuel expenses GH₵150 Vehicle owner's payment GH₵150 Daily remaining income GH₵200 Weekly remaining income GH₵1,200 Monthly remaining income GH₵5,200

Additional expenses such as feeding, servicing, repairs and other operational charges could further reduce these earnings.

Drivers who own their tricycles may retain a larger portion of their daily revenue, although they must also cover maintenance, insurance and other ownership costs.

Prospective operators should also consider applicable licensing requirements and restrictions on commercial tricycle operations in their preferred locations.

Prices of Apsonic "Aboboyaa" in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apsonic Aboboyaa is one of the most common cargo tricycles on Ghanaian roads as of 2026.

Models come with different prices depending on engine size, loading capacity and condition.

Traders and small-scale business owners still rely heavily on the tricycle for daily deliveries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh