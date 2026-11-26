How Much Pragya Drivers Make Daily, Weekly and Monthly in Accra
- Commercial tricycle operations, popularly known as Pragya, have become a source of livelihood for many young Ghanaians in Accra
- Depending on passenger demand, location and working hours, Pragya drivers can generate hundreds of Ghana cedis in daily revenue
- However, fuel expenses, maintenance costs and payments to vehicle owners determine how much drivers actually take home
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The commercial tricycle business has become increasingly popular in Ghana, providing employment opportunities for young people while offering commuters an alternative means of transportation.
In parts of Greater Accra, including Ashaiman and other densely populated communities, Pragya drivers transport passengers over short distances, particularly in areas where conventional commercial vehicles are less accessible.
For individuals considering entering the business, understanding the potential earnings and operational expenses is essential.
How much Pragya drivers earn in Accra
According to a 2025 report by The High Street Journal, Pragya drivers can generate between GH₵300 and GH₵500 daily.
In October 2026, a commercial tricycle driver identified as Prince also disclosed in an interview with GhPage that he could generate as much as GH₵700 daily.
Based on these reported earnings, below is an estimated breakdown for drivers working six days a week and 26 days a month.
Earnings
Lower revenue
Moderate revenue
High revenue
Daily
GH₵300
GH₵500
GH₵700
Weekly
GH₵1,800
GH₵3,000
GH₵4,200
Monthly
GH₵7,800
GH₵13,000
GH₵18,200
These figures represent gross revenue before operational expenses and should not be mistaken for actual profit or an established average for Accra.
Drivers operating in busy communities may generate more revenue due to higher passenger demand, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.
How much profit do Pragya drivers make?
The actual amount a Pragya driver takes home largely depends on whether they own the tricycle or operate it on behalf of someone else.
In a September 2026 interview with GhPage, a Pragya driver disclosed that he was required to pay GH₵150 to his vehicle owner and spend approximately GH₵150 on fuel.
Using these expenses, a driver generating GH₵500 daily could have the following estimated earnings:
Description
Amount
Daily revenue
GH₵500
Fuel expenses
GH₵150
Vehicle owner's payment
GH₵150
Daily remaining income
GH₵200
Weekly remaining income
GH₵1,200
Monthly remaining income
GH₵5,200
Additional expenses such as feeding, servicing, repairs and other operational charges could further reduce these earnings.
Drivers who own their tricycles may retain a larger portion of their daily revenue, although they must also cover maintenance, insurance and other ownership costs.
Prospective operators should also consider applicable licensing requirements and restrictions on commercial tricycle operations in their preferred locations.
Prices of Apsonic "Aboboyaa" in Ghana
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apsonic Aboboyaa is one of the most common cargo tricycles on Ghanaian roads as of 2026.
Models come with different prices depending on engine size, loading capacity and condition.
Traders and small-scale business owners still rely heavily on the tricycle for daily deliveries.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.