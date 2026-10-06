American actor Robert Kelker-Kelly, who became a household name on a long-running daytime soap opera in the 1990s, has died at his Missouri home, aged 62

Police in St. Peters responded to a call on Saturday evening, and his death was first reported by TMZ before other news organisations confirmed the news

Before stepping back from acting, he built a career across several popular American television dramas, then worked as a pilot and flight instructor near St. Louis

Popular American actor Robert Kelker-Kelly, best known for playing Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives, has died at the age of 62.

Popular American actor Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at the age of 62. Image credit: TMZ.

Source: Twitter

Born on April 18, 1964, Robert Kelker-Kelly began his acting career in 1987 as Sam Fowler on the soap opera Another World.

In 1992, he took over the role of Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives from original actor Peter Reckell, playing the character for nearly 600 episodes until 1995.

His on-screen romance with Lisa Rinna's character, Billie Reed, won the pair a Soap Opera Digest Award for Hottest Soap Couple in 1995.

Port Charles, Touched by an Angel and General Hospital were among his other credits. In 1997, he married Miriam Parrish and left Los Angeles, stepping back from acting.

Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at his Missouri home

Kelker-Kelly died on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at his home in St. Peters, Missouri, according to reports by TMZ, Deadline and Variety.

The St. Peters Police Department told KTLA that officers responded at around 8:16 p.m. to a report of an unconscious man who was not breathing.

CPR was already underway when police and paramedics were on their way to the house.

Police said he had reportedly complained of chest pain shortly before becoming unresponsive, and the circumstances appeared consistent with a medical event. An official cause of death has not been released.

TMZ also reported that he was found in bed when dispatchers received the call.

Robert's death, as reported by TMZ on Instagram, is below.

Robert Kelker-Kelly's life after soap operas

Away from acting, he became a professional pilot and was more recently a flight instructor in the St. Louis area, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

His Days of Our Lives run, at nearly 600 episodes, remains the role fans knew him for most.

Born to a nurse mother and a pathologist father, he built his career in daytime television.

Babsy Mlangeni dies at 83

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, South African music veteran Babsy Mlangeni died at 83 after a short illness. SABC News broke the news on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Fans who grew up with his music shared emotional memories of him, paying tribute to a career that spanned more than five decades.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh