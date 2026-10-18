Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Sunday, October 18, 2026

Mist and fog patches are expected over coastal, forest and mountainous areas early in the morning

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to develop over parts of the middle, transition and northern sectors by evening

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to a mix of cloudy skies, sunshine and evening storms throughout the day.

GMet's update indicates that most parts of the country will wake up to partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of rain and thunderstorms today, October 18, lists affected areas. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in coastal, forest and mountainous areas should be particularly cautious, as the agency has flagged the likelihood of mist or fog patches during the early hours.

These conditions could reduce visibility and affect travel, especially on mountainous or winding roads.

As the day progresses, conditions are expected to improve. Sunshine is forecast to break through across Ghana by midday, offering a brief respite from the overcast morning.

Afternoon and evening storm risk

While the middle of the day promises brighter weather, GMet has warned that the afternoon and evening could bring more unsettled conditions to certain parts of the country.

Thunderstorms or rain are expected to develop over the middle, transition and northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening.

Residents in these zones are advised to make necessary preparations ahead of the anticipated downpours, including securing loose outdoor items and avoiding flood-prone areas during heavy rainfall.

GMet regularly issues weather advisories to help Ghanaians plan their daily activities safely and effectively.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Parts of Accra to suffer power outages

In another update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Accra over the next week.

The power distributor published a notice on 17 October, confirming the planned outages expected to affect different regions.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh