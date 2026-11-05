The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Thursday, November 5, 2026

GMet warned of mist and fog patches over hilly and forested areas during the early hours of the day

Thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity are expected across coastal, middle and transition sectors from late afternoon

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2026, outlining conditions expected to shift considerably as the day progresses.

According to GMet, partly cloudy skies will cover most parts of the country during the morning hours.

GMet forecasts rain and thunderstorms across coastal and middle sectors of Ghana on November 5, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in hilly and forested zones should expect mist or fog patches in the early hours, while isolated rainfall is possible along some coastal and inland areas.

Afternoon sunshine giving way to evening storms

As the morning gives way to the afternoon, sunny weather interrupted by occasional cloud cover will settle across a large portion of the country.

The brighter conditions, however, are not expected to last into the evening.

From late afternoon through the night, GMet is forecasting thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity across parts of the coastal, middle and transition sectors.

Residents in these zones are advised to take precautions ahead of the period.

Haze conditions persist in the north

The extreme upper regions of the northern sector face a different weather picture altogether.

GMet indicated that slight haze will persist throughout the entire forecast period in those areas, a condition that may affect visibility for road users and commuters.

Ghanaians are encouraged to monitor updates from GMet as conditions evolve through the day, particularly those in areas prone to flooding or with outdoor activities planned for the afternoon and evening hours.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Dumsor to hit Accra East and West

Meanwhile, in another update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced planned and emergency maintenance works affecting parts of Accra East and Accra West.

ECG scheduled all power outages to run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on each of the three affected days.

Several communities across both regions faced disruptions, including East Legon, Dodowa, Fadama, and surrounding areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh