Gospel singer Toluwanisings' final Instagram post gained widespread attention after death rumours about him began circulating on social media

Lawyer and activist Pelumi Olajengbesi, Convener of COPA, shared a solemn message on 14 October, raising concerns about the frequency of young Nigerians dying

Fans flooded the singer's comment section with prayers and tributes, reflecting the deep impact he had on Nigeria's gospel music community

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Gospel singer Toluwanisings' most recent Instagram post has become the unexpected gathering point for fans and mourners after death rumours about him began spreading rapidly across Nigerian social media.

Fans flood gospel singer Toluwasings' Instagram page amid viral rumours. Photo credit: Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

The post, which the singer had originally shared three days before the rumours surfaced, was a warm shoutout to a fellow gospel artist, a cheerful moment of industry camaraderie that has since taken on an entirely different weight for those who have since discovered it.

Pelumi Olajengbesi's post fuels the reaction

The rumours gained significant momentum on Wednesday, 14 October, after Pelumi Olajengbesi, the Convener of the Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), published a reflective message on his own Instagram page.

The activist used the post to express deep concern about how frequently young Nigerians were losing their lives, and directed part of his words specifically towards the gospel singer's situation. He was careful to note that such an untimely passing was not part of God's design.

"We say no to untimely death," Olajengbesi wrote, calling on his followers to pray alongside him.

Once that post circulated, Toluwanisings' comment section filled rapidly with messages from fans who had just encountered the news and were processing their shock in real time.

Who is Toluwanisings?

Within Nigerian gospel music circles, Toluwanisings built a dedicated following through his worship sessions, spontaneous performances, and collaborations with other artists in the faith-based music space.

His song Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo was particularly beloved, resonating with audiences and establishing him as a recognisable voice in contemporary Nigerian gospel.

The outpouring of emotion on his final post speaks to how deeply his ministry connected with those who followed him.

See Toluwanisings' Instagram post below:

Reactions to Toluwanisings' last post

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments left on the gospel singer's final Instagram post.

queen_arik1 said:

"It is well 😮 this life is vanity."

akinfetemiimole commented:

"God plsss protect this man pls."

bradella_fitness said:

"Nothing will happen to you in Jesus name...Pls God na."

jzfyne said:

"I won't mourn over you u ijn."

g_oldrush commented:

"No I reject this bad news."

Toluwanisings: Man shares emotional hospital scene

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about the unconfirmed reports surrounding Toluwanisings and an eyewitness’s account of seeing a popular gospel figure rushed to hospital.

The witness said people broke down in tears as the singer was brought in, while social media users await an official update from his family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh