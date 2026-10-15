UAE Army Offers Foreigners a Chance To Enlist, Lists Benefits

The United Arab Emirates actively recruits foreign nationals from friendly nations into its military , offering positions across combat , logistics, security, and advanced technology

Foreign applicants can enter the UAE armed forces through the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, or private military companies contracted to the UAE

Competitive salaries, free accommodation, and healthcare coverage are among the benefits available to foreign military personnel serving in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates is recruiting foreign nationals into its military, offering positions ranging from frontline security roles to specialised advisory and technology assignments, as the country looks to supplement its armed forces amid growing regional defence commitments.

The UAE military currently comprises approximately 70,000 personnel.

UAE foreign military recruitment: routes, security and technology roles, competitive pay, accommodation Image credit: RALF HIRSCHBERGER/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As the country deepens its involvement in stabilisation efforts across Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Ethiopia, officials have turned to international recruitment to address the gap between its relatively small population and its expanding defence obligations.

Who the UAE is looking to recruit

The UAE accepts military applications from two categories of candidates: Emirati citizens who meet national service requirements, and foreign nationals with prior military, police, or law enforcement experience in their home countries.

Nationals from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Gulf states, and several African countries frequently fill frontline roles, including guarding military installations, protecting critical infrastructure, and providing VIP security details. Recruits from Western nations such as the United States, European countries, and Australia are more commonly placed in advisory, cybersecurity, and advanced technology positions.

How foreigners can apply and what to expect

There are two primary routes available to foreign applicants. The first is direct recruitment through the UAE Ministry of Interior or the Ministry of Defence, where open positions are listed on official government websites. The second involves applying through licensed private military companies that hold operational contracts with the UAE armed forces.

Regardless of route, the process follows a structured sequence: candidates search for available positions, submit an application either directly or through a private military company, complete a physical fitness assessment, attend a qualification interview, and then undergo refresher training before assuming active duties.

Pay and benefits for foreign recruits

Foreign military personnel in the UAE earn less than their Emirati counterparts, though the overall remuneration package is considered competitive relative to most civilian employment. Monthly salaries are supplemented by accommodation, healthcare coverage, and additional service benefits.

The UAE frames international military service as a dual opportunity, offering career development for recruits while positioning foreign personnel as contributors to broader peacekeeping and regional security objectives.

UAE halts visas for nationals of certain African countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates had suspended all new visas for nationals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.

This was in response to the ongoing Ebola situation in Central and East Africa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh