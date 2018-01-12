30+ latest African wear designs for guys in 2022 (photos)

African clothes and fashion, in general, constitute a diverse topic that provides views into the numerous cultures associated with the continent. These outfits vary greatly from brightly coloured textiles to embroidered robes and gorgeous accessories. Since the continent is quite vast, native clothing varies from one country to another. In some countries, the latest African wear designs for guys have become deeply integrated into dressing codes from other parts of the world.

Some trendy African outfits. Photo: @jamesgarb.co, @mens_native_wear, @donald_borgia (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

African fashion represents one of the most prominent symbols of the continent's rich heritage and diversity. Numerous countries pride themselves in their native outfits worn on special occasions, festivities, and in general day-to-day life.

The latest African wear designs for guys

Are you looking for the top men's fashion styles today? Here is a look at the latest and trendiest male African wear styles you can try out.

Agbada

Some trendy agbada designs. Photo: @confirm_men, @dejiandkola, @dechinisupreme, @afdaworld, @flexymen_vogue, @jossieclassic_wears, @doitcasual, @iamdoc_dele (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Agbada is the Yoruba name for a flowing wide-sleeved robe popularized by the Nigerian Yoruba people. Today, the outfit has numerous variations and is a common sight in much of West Africa and, to a lesser extent, North Africa.

The agbada can also be made with matching trousers and a cap for a classy African look. The agbada fashion styles for men pictured above can give you a good idea of what to look for when choosing one.

Senator outfits

Senator wear designs. Photo: @officaimarvi, @dantedesigns_, @naija_men_fashion, @archegos_clothings, @strictly_to_fit, @rich_amg_lighter @naija_men_fashion, @the714_couture (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Senator wear simply refers to a type of male outfit design with fitted long-sleeved tops that go mid-thigh or beyond and a pair of straight fitted trousers. This outfit is part of the latest male fashion in Ghana. The top and trousers cut are what these wears have in common. The actual design and styling of the top can come in different colours, designs, and patterns.

Some senator outfits are designed with breast pockets, while others usually come without one. The chest portion of the cloth typically contains the most colours and styles. You can style your senator outfit with any kind of footwear, depending on the occasion.

Senator wear is among the most popular Ghanaian African wear styles for guys today.

Shirts and t-shirts

African shirt designs. Photo: @Covercliff_mageto, @rinmclothing, @elms971, @_.nanaquame_spelvin, @elo_trendz, @macdemino, @truefondgh, @ericamoahjr (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

When it comes to shirts and t-shirts, African wear for men varies in materials, design, colours, accessories, and lengths. In West Africa, the dashiki is quite popular. It is basically a colourful shirt-like garment that covers the top half of the body. Similar designs are also popular in East African countries and are made from a material known as kitenge (the equivalent of the West African Ankara).

Men's African shirt designs can be tailored to suit formal or informal occasions. For casual settings, the material often comes in bold colours and patterns. For formal occasions, most men go for muted colours and mild patterns.

Coats and jackets

Some nice African coat and jacket designs. Photo: @donald_borgia, @dannyscofieldpispis, @dprince_apparel, @dodji_dodo, @iamdayveeeed, @top.textiles, @gemogibespoke (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

African coats, blazers, and jackets come in wide-ranging designs, colours, and styles. The most popular outfits in this category are the dashiki and kente blazers, synonymous with modern-day West African fashion. These outfits can be paired with t-shirts, casual and formal shirts, and pretty much any pair of trousers. For formal settings, go for jackets, blazers, and coats with plain colours or muted patterns. Casual events give one more leeway to experiment with colours, materials, and patterns.

What is the latest male fashion in Ghana in 2022?

The senator outfit is inarguably the most popular Ghanaian African wear for men in 2022. This outfit's versatility makes it possible for anyone to have the outfit tailored to their height, waist size, and arm length.

The latest African wear designs for guys come in wide-ranging colours, patterns, styles, and origins. From West Africa's agbada to East Africa's Kitenge, the continent is full of amazing male outfit designs. While some have remained unchanged for decades, most outfits have borrowed some elements of dressing styles from other countries.

