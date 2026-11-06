The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Friday, November 6, 2026

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain are likely over parts of the inland, middle and transition sectors later in the day

Slight haze is expected to linger over the extreme north, while forest and mountainous areas face early morning mist or fog

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Friday, November 6, 2026, painting a mixed picture for the day across the country.

GMet advises that residents in forest and mountainous areas should prepare for mist or fog during the early hours of the morning.

GMet forecasts fog, sun and thunderstorms across several parts of Ghana today, November 6, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These conditions are expected to clear as the day progresses, giving way to generally sunny skies across most of the country.

Thunderstorms and rain likely later

Despite the bright start, the weather agency has flagged the possibility of thunderstorms and rainfall later in the day, particularly over parts of the inland, middle, and transition sectors of Ghana.

Residents in these zones are advised to remain alert as the afternoon approaches.

Meanwhile, those living in the far north of the country can expect slightly reduced visibility, with haze forecast to persist throughout the day in the extreme northern regions.

GMet has not issued any severe weather alerts in connection with the forecast, but Ghanaians in the affected areas are encouraged to plan their outdoor activities accordingly and take note of any updates from the agency as the day develops.

Watch the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Dumsor to hit Accra East and West

Meanwhile, in another update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced planned and emergency maintenance works affecting parts of Accra East and Accra West.

ECG scheduled all power outages to run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on each of the three affected days.

Several communities across both regions faced disruptions, including East Legon, Dodowa, Fadama, and surrounding areas.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh