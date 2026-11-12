The US Department of Homeland Security published an interim final rule on September 9, 2026, creating a formal green card pathway for certain US-born children

The rule applies only to children born on or after September 4, 2026, to parents who are foreign government employees as defined by the new regulations

Four specific categories of foreign government employees are listed as eligible, while several groups, including personal staff of officials, are explicitly excluded

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The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have established a formal pathway for children born in the United States to certain foreign government employees to register as lawful permanent residents.

The US Department of Homeland Security published an interim final rule on September 9, 2026, creating a formal green card pathway for certain US-born children. Credit: Marie D. De Jesus

Source: Getty Images

The interim final rule, identified in the Federal Register as document number 2026-18345, citation 91 FR 57249, was published on 9 September 2026, with an effective date of 4 September 2026. It applies exclusively to children born on or after that effective date. Children born prior to 4 September 2026 remain governed by regulations that were in force at the time of their birth.

DHS clarified that children born in the United States where neither parent holds US citizenship, and where at least one parent was employed by a foreign government at the time of the child's birth, are treated as not subject to US jurisdiction for birthright citizenship purposes. Such children do not automatically acquire US citizenship at birth.

The interim final rule defines "foreign government employee" across four categories: foreign diplomatic officers accredited to the United States, including ambassadors; nationals of a foreign country employed by that country's embassy or consulate; persons employed in an official capacity by a foreign government; and persons employed by an international organisation that holds international-organisation immunity.

USCIS noted that prior to this rule, only children of foreign diplomatic officers had access to this particular green card registration route. The revised definition broadens eligibility considerably.

Exclusions and the Application Process

The rule is precise about who falls outside its scope. Personal staff hired directly by foreign officials rather than by foreign governments, such as personal assistants, chauffeurs, and domestic workers, are excluded.

Additional exclusions cover employees of state-owned enterprises without A or G nonimmigrant visa classifications, third-country nationals working at a foreign embassy or consulate, employees of international organisations not designated by executive order as enjoying immunity in the United States, contractors not holding A or G visa classifications, and foreign government employees present in the country in a personal rather than an official capacity.

Eligible children may apply for lawful permanent residence voluntarily by submitting Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, with USCIS. Registration is not compulsory. Importantly, the rule does not confer US citizenship on any qualifying child; it provides only a route to permanent residency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh