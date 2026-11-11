Turkey's Directorate General of Civil Registration and Nationality published the full framework for obtaining Turkish citizenship on its official website

The country outlined three broad pathways to citizenship, covering bloodline, place of birth, and a formal application process for foreigners

Foreigners applying for citizenship through the standard route must meet several conditions, including a minimum five-year continuous residency requirement

Turkey has officially set out the conditions under which foreigners and children of Turkish parents can obtain the country's citizenship, covering age thresholds, residency periods, language ability, and financial stability.

Turkey sets minimum age requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship.

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The Directorate General of Civil Registration and Nationality (NVI) published the full framework on its official website, detailing three broad pathways: citizenship through bloodline, citizenship based on place of birth, and citizenship acquired through a formal application.

Turkish citizenship through bloodline and birth

Under Turkish law, a child automatically acquires Turkish citizenship at birth if at least one parent is a Turkish citizen at that time, regardless of where the child is born or what nationality the other parent holds.

For individuals born abroad to Turkish parents whose births were never formally registered, a route into the family registry still exists, but only once the person has turned 18. Before any registration can proceed, the Ministry must first conduct an investigation to confirm Turkish parentage.

Turkey also extends citizenship to children born on its soil who would otherwise be stateless, for example because their parents are unknown, stateless, or nationals of a country whose laws do not allow the child to inherit their citizenship. Children found within Turkey's borders who are too young to identify themselves are automatically presumed to have been born there unless evidence points to the contrary.

Conditions for Turkish citizenship by application

Foreigners pursuing Turkish citizenship through the standard route must fulfil all conditions listed under Article 11 of Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901.

The applicant must first be of legal age and capable of making independent decisions under their own national law, or under Turkey's Civil Code if they are stateless. They must also demonstrate at least five consecutive years of residency in Turkey immediately prior to applying, along with a clear intention to settle permanently in the country.

Acceptable evidence of that intention includes purchasing property, establishing or relocating a business, investing in Turkey, working under a valid permit, marrying a Turkish citizen, or completing an educational programme in the country.

Applicants must additionally be in good health, free from any communicable disease that poses a risk to public health, and able to speak Turkish at a level sufficient for everyday social interaction. Good moral character is required, as is a stable income adequate to support both the applicant and any dependants.

Finally, there must be no national security or public order concerns that could disqualify the applicant from receiving citizenship.

Turkey names 9 African countries eligible for 2026 eVisa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Turkey had named the full list of African countries whose citizens qualify for its electronic visa programme in 2026.

The announcement shows that the vast majority of African nationals remain excluded from the streamlined online application process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh