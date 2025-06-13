Meet all 9 Boosie kids and the story behind his complicated family

Boosie's kids are Ivy Ray, Lyric Beyoncé, Toriana, Iviona, Michael Jordan, Tarlaysia, Torrance Hatch Jr., Laira Jean, and Sevyn. The nine children are from seven different mothers. While Bossie is a proud father of nine, his unorthodox parenting style has sparked serious debate online.

Some of Boosie's kids are Laira Jean, Ivy Ray, Tarlaysia, Lyric Beyonce, Iviona, and Michael Jordan. Photo: @papasmurfplus9, @tylayjaishunti on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

American rapper Boosie is a proud father of nine children with seven different women .

. His eldest daughter, Iviona, and son, Torrence Taylor Hatch Jr., are rappers like him.

Boosie gifted his daughters luxury cars at 16 , including Porsches and a pink Mercedes, later sparking a social media spat after reclaiming one.

, including Porsches and a pink Mercedes, later sparking a social media spat after reclaiming one. Boosie supports all his kids and says he never misses child support, though custody has been complicated.

Boosie's profile summary

Full name Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr. Stage name Boosie BadAzz, Boosie, Lil’ Boosie Gender Male Date of birth 14 November 1982 Age 42 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education McKinley Senior High School Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Weight in kilograms 64 Weight in pounds 114 Height in centimetres 165 Height in feet and inches 5'5" Father Torrence Hatch Sr. Mother Connie Hatch Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Rajel Nelson Children 9 Occupation Rapper, songwriter, actor Net worth $2 million Instagram @torencehatch1g

A closer look at all of Boosie's kids

The American rapper Boosie is a father of nine biological kids. His eldest was born in 2001, while his youngest was born in 2025. Here are the names of Boosie's kids, from the oldest to the youngest.

1. Iviona Hatch

Iviona Hatch is the oldest of Boosie's kids. Photo: @poisonivi4x on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 4 December 2001

4 December 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of June 2025)

23 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Mother: Walnita Decuir

Boosie's oldest child, Iviona Hatch, was born on 4 December 2001 in Louisiana, United States. She is 23 years old as of June 2025, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Her mother is Walnita Decuir, an American author and entrepreneur, who shared two other kids with Boosie. When Iviona was born, Boosie was 19 years old. On her 16th birthday, her father gifted her a Porsche Panamera.

Iviona Hatch, who performs as Poison Ivi, has been rapping since she was ten. Her debut track, Daughter of a King and Queen, was released in 2011. In October 2018, the young rapper released a song, Go Off, featuring her father.

In 2023, Poison Ivi publicly came out with her girlfriend. Later, in November 2024, during an interview with The Danza Project, Iviona accused her father of hypocrisy regarding his concerns about her sexual orientation.

He tells y’all he don’t want my girlfriend around, but he don’t tell y’all that she be around. And when she around, he ain’t never gonna come at me and say, ‘Go take her home.’ He never once said that.

Iviona was referring to comments her father made on Yung Miami's show, Caresha Please, in which he stated that he stopped her from bringing her lover over for fear that it would "contaminate" his other children. Boosie later publicly apologised to Ivi and said he did not mean to hurt her feelings.

2. Tarlaysia Hatch

Tarlaysia Hatch is Boosie's second-born daughter. Photo: @tylayjaishunti on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 15 September 2002

15 September 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of June 2025)

22 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Mother: Trivia Weatherspoon

Boosie's second child is Tarlaysia Hatch, born on 15 September 2002 in Los Angeles, California, United States. As of June 2025, she is 22 years old, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Her mother is Trivia Weatherspoon.

In 2014, Tarlaysia made headlines when a video of her rapping about her father's return from prison went viral. She was aged five at the time, and many viewers criticised her for using inappropriate language for a child.

3. Torrence Taylor Hatch Jr.

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 6 August 2003

6 August 2003 Age: 21 years old (as of June 2025)

21 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Mother: Walnita Decuir

Torrence Taylor Hatch Jr., popularly known as Tootie Raww, was born on 6 August 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. He is 21 years old as of June 2025, and his zodiac sign is Leo. Tootie is Boosie Badazz's eldest son and second child with Walnita Decuir.

He has established his path in music, releasing rap tracks including Trippin, Mad Man, Slide Then, Hold On, and Diamonds Shining, with a debut album titled Raq Baby and collaborations with Savage Kidd, Corey J, and Quicc Savo.

4. Toriana Hatch

Toriana Hatch is Boosie's fourth child. Photo: @tori_.pressure on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 13 May 2007

13 May 2007 Age: 18 years old (as of 2025)

18 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Mother: Rachel Wagner

Toriana Hatch, Boosie's fourth kid, was born on 13 May 2007 in Louisiana, United States. She is 18 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

When Toriana was nine, her mother, Rachael Wagner, filed an emergency motion in a Georgia court accusing Boosie of illegally detaining and withholding custody of the young girl. However, the case was dismissed when Wagner failed to appear in court.

The relationship between Toriana and Boosie has experienced both public celebrations and challenges. In May 2023, the acclaimed rapper gifted Toriana a Mercedes-Benz for her 16th birthday.

However, in July 2023, Toriana accused him of reclaiming the car after she left Atlanta to care for her mother, who was recovering from a car accident. This incident sparked a public exchange between the father and daughter on social media, reflecting the complications within their relationship.

5. Lyric Beyoncé Hatch

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6 January 2009

6 January 2009 Age: 16 years old (as of 2025)

16 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Mother: Gerlissa Hayes

Lyric Beyoncé Hatch is Boosie Badazz's fifth child. She was born on 6 January 2009 and is 16 years old as of 2025.

Lyric, a straight-A student and multi-talented teenager, loves dancing, soccer, writing, rhyming, arts and crafts, and shares her creative life online. In early 2025, Boosie made headlines again for gifting Lyric a brand-new Porsche for her 16th birthday. He justified the extravagant gift as a form of parenting and a reward for her hard work.

6. Ivy Ray Hatch

Ivy Ray is Boosie's sixth child. Photo: @papasmurfplus9, @tha_hatchkiddz on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 15 August 2011

15 August 2011 Age: 13 years old (as of June 2025)

13 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Mother: Walnita Decuir

Ivy Ray Hatch is Boosie's sixth-born and third child with Walnita Decuir. He was born on 15 August 2011 in Louisiana, United States, and is 13 years old as of June 2025.

As he navigates childhood, Ivy Ray gradually explores interests such as modelling, though he remains primarily private.

7. Michael Jordan Hatch

Michael Jordan Hatch is Boosie's youngest son. Photo: @mjh_themoviestar on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 29 December

29 December Age: Between 9 and 12 years old (as of 2025)

Between 9 and 12 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Mother: Tracey Taylor

Michael Jordan Hatch is the youngest son of American singer Boosie Badazz. Though his exact birth year is not publicly disclosed, he is believed to be between 9 and 12 years old as of 2025. His mother is Tracy Taylor, and she prefers to keep her son's life private.

8. Laila Jean Hatch

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1 June 2016

1 June 2016 Age: 9 years old as of 2025

9 years old as of 2025 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Mother: Unidentified

Laila Jean Hatch is Boosie's second-youngest child. She was born on 1 June 2016 and is 9 years old as of 2025. She spends most of her holidays with her father, and they have been spotted numerous times on vacation and once attending an NBA game in matching outfits.

9. Sevyn Emerald Hatch

Sevyn Emarld Hatch is Boosie's youngest kid. Photo: @boosieig2024 on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 22 April 2025

22 April 2025 Age: About 2 months old as of June 2025

About 2 months old as of June 2025 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Mother: Rajel Nelson

Sevyn Emerald is the youngest among Boosie's kids. She is Boosie's first child with his current fiancée, Rajel Nelson. She was born on 22 April 2025, and Boosie expressed his excitement for being a dad for the ninth time on his Instagram account with a caption:

So happy to be a dad again. God has been so good to me—best feeling in the world.

FAQs

How many kids does Boosie have? As of June 2025, the American rapper has nine children. Does Boosie have a son? Boosie has three sons: Torrence Taylor Hatch Jr., Ivy Ray Hatch, and Michael Jordan Hatch. How many daughters does Boosie have? He is a father of six daughters. Who is Boosie's youngest daughter? His youngest daughter is Sevyne Merald Hatch. Who are Lil Boosie's children's mothers? Boosie has seven baby mamas, including Walnita Decuir, Trivia Weatherspoon, Rachel Wagner, Rajel Nelson, Gerlissa Hayes, Tracey Taylor, and one unidentified woman. How old is Boosie's last baby mama? Rajel Nelson is 30 years old as of 2025. She was born on 8 April 1995.

Boosie's kids live within a complex blended family marked by multiple mothers, custody disputes, and public scrutiny. Nonetheless, he has constantly reinforced his role and involvement as a father, showering them with love, gifts, and proud recognition even amidst controversies.

