Daniel John Gregory and Martha MacCallum have been married for over 30 years, building a strong partnership while balancing family and careers. Gregory, a businessman, serves as Vice President of Gregory Packaging Inc., while MacCallum has built a successful career as a Fox News anchor.

From L to R: Daniel Gregory, Martha MacCallum, Kathleen DeParis, and Lawrence DeParis attend The New York Botanical Garden Winter Wonderland Ball. Photo: JP PULLOS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Daniel John Gregory's profile summary

Full name Daniel John Gregory Gender Male Year of birth 1963 Age 62 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Upper Montclair, New Jersey, USA Current residence Newark, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Cecelia Dohen Gregory Father Edward Reed Gregory Siblings Two Marital status Married Wife Martha MacCallum Children Three School Father Judge High School University Villanova University Profession Businessman, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million

Daniel John Gregory's biography

Daniel John Gregory was born in 1963 in Upper Montclair, New Jersey, USA. He is the son of Edward Reed Gregory, a businessman who founded Gregory Packaging Inc., and Cecelia Dohen Gregory, a pianist and philanthropist.

Top-5 facts about Daniel John Gregory. Photo: @marthamaccallum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Gregory attended Father Judge High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he participated in hockey, soccer, and track and field. He later pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management at Villanova University, following in his father's footsteps in business.

What does Daniel John Gregory do for a living?

Martha Maccallum's husband is a businessman and entrepreneur best known as the Vice President of Gregory Packaging Inc. His father was the company's founder and president. Gregory Packaging Inc. specialises in fruit and vegetable juice production and distribution, supplying products to schools, healthcare facilities, and other sectors.

Daniel John Gregory and his wife, Martha MacCallum, having a drink (L). Dan and his father-in-law pose outdoors (R). Photo: @marthamaccallum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gregory Packaging Inc. is best known for Suncup juice, a product popular in healthcare facilities and schools. The company's headquarters are in New Jersey. Under Dan's leadership, the company has expanded operations to Phoenix and Georgia.

How much is Martha MacCallum's husband worth?

According to The Sun and Amomama, Daniel Gregory's alleged net worth in 2025 is around $1 million. He has built his wealth through his role as Vice President of Gregory Packaging Inc., a company.

Gregory and his wife, Martha MacCallum, own a house in Ridgewood, New Jersey, valued at approximately $3.2 million.

When did Daniel Gregory and Martha MacCallum meet?

Daniel John Gregory and Martha MacCallum met at a mutual friend's wedding. However, the exact date is not publicly known. Sparks flew, and they soon began dating, enjoying romantic outings like watching The Godfather Part III and dining at John's Pizza in New York. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their wedding on 22 August 1992.

As of this writing, the couple have been together for over three decades. On Father's Day 2023, Martha posted a heartfelt message for her husband and father on Instagram. She wrote:

I hit the jackpot with these two! Love you both Dad and Dan, thanks for being the best role models to so many! Happy Father’s day :)

Inside Daniel John Gregory and Martha Maccallum's wedding

Daniel John Gregory and Martha MacCallum were married on 22 August 1992 in a Roman Catholic ceremony at St. Elizabeth's Church in New Jersey. According to The New York Times, Reverend Joseph Fitzpatrick officiated the wedding. At the time, MacCallum worked in corporate relations at Dow Jones & Company.

Meet Martha MacCallum's children

Martha MacCallum and her family enjoying Labor Day 2022 by the boat. Photo: @marthamaccallum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Martha MacCallum and Daniel Gregory have three children: Elizabeth Bowes Gregory, Edward Reed Gregory, and Harry MacCallum Gregory. Elizabeth was born on 14 December 1995 and pursued a degree in Political Science at Villanova University, later volunteering for Fox News.

Edward, born in 2002, graduated from Notre Dame University in 2021 with a degree in Economics and currently works as an associate at Franklin Templeton Investments in New York City. Harry's birth year is unknown, and his professional and academic journey remains private.

FAQs

Who is Dan Gregory married to? Dan Gregory is married to Martha MacCallum, a Fox News anchor. What is Martha MacCallum and Daniel John Gregory's marriage date? They married on 22 August 1992 in a Roman Catholic ceremony at St. Elizabeth's Church in New Jersey. Who is Martha McCallum's husband now? Martha MacCallum is still married to Daniel John Gregory, a businessman and Vice President of Gregory Packaging. What is Martha MacCallum's husband's age? Daniel John Gregory, born in 1963, is 62 years old (as of 2025). Has Martha MacCallum been married before? Martha MacCallum has been married only once (to Daniel John Gregory) since 1992. How old are Martha MacCallum's kids? Martha MacCallum's kids' ages as of 2025 are Elizabeth (29), Edward (22), and Harry (age undisclosed). What is Daniel John Gregory's political affiliation? There is no publicly available information confirming Daniel's political affiliation. However, his wife, Martha MacCallum, is known for her work as a Fox News anchor, often covering conservative political topics.

Daniel John Gregory and Martha MacCallum have shared a lasting marriage since 1992, balancing their personal and professional lives. Gregory, a businessman, is the Vice President of Gregory Packaging Inc., while MacCallum is a Fox News anchor. They have raised three children, maintaining a private yet supportive relationship.

