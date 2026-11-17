Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has unveiled a statue of legendary Ejisu queen mother Yaa Asantewaa at a popular heritage museum in Sekondi-Takoradi, Western Region

The statue carries a strong message at its feet, which has drawn attention online as videos from the unveiling ceremony circulated widely on social media

Otumfuo’s visit to the museum came on the final day of his week-long tour across three regions, which included stops at Cape Coast and Takoradi

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Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has unveiled a statue of Yaa Asantewaa at the Bisa Aberwa Museum in Nkontompo, Sekondi-Takoradi.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II unveils a Yaa Asantewaa statue bearing a strong message at the Bisa Aberwa Museum in Takoradi. Photo source: Manhyia Palace

Source: Facebook

The unveiling on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, formed part of the final day of the Asantehene’s week-long tour across three regions of Ghana.

On Saturday, November 14, he was the guest speaker at Mfantsipim School’s 150th anniversary durbar in Cape Coast.

While in the Western Region, he commissioned The Grove Essipong Beach Resort and broke ground for the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Museum of Arts and Culture at Takoradi Technical University.

Earlier on Tuesday, he toured the resort’s mini zoo, whose collection includes a porcupine, one of the emblems of the Asante Kingdom.

Yaa Asantewaa statue bears Golden Stool message

Videos shared by Manhyia Palace showed Otumfuo cutting a ribbon at the ceremony, with the statue draped in kente cloth.

The grey statue depicts Yaa Asantewaa in a warrior pose, holding a gun and dressed in a smock adorned with amulets.

At its feet is a plaque bearing words attributed to the warrior queen.

“If we do not rise to protect the Golden Stool, the symbol of our unity, what shall we tell our brave Ancestors who sacrificed to achieve it?” the inscription reads.

Below the quote, the plaque also credits the sculptor.

The Facebook video by Manhyia Palace, in which Otumfuo unveils the Yaa Asantewaa statue, is below.

Otumfuo tours Kwaw Ansah’s Bisa Aberwa Museum

Before the unveiling, the Asantehene toured the museum, which was founded by award-winning filmmaker Kwaw Ansah. Ansah, the founder and first chief executive of TV Africa, began collecting the artefacts about 40 years ago.

The museum was officially inaugurated on July 28, 2019, and holds about 2,200 artefacts honouring heroes of Africa’s struggle.

It is believed to be one of the world’s largest private collections of artefacts, audiovisuals and sculptures about the African story.

Who was Yaa Asantewaa of Ejisu?

Yaa Asantewaa was the Queen Mother of Ejisu in the Asante Kingdom. She is best known for leading the 1900 war against British colonial forces, known as the Yaa Asantewaa War or the War of the Golden Stool.

The British eventually suppressed the uprising and exiled her to the Seychelles, where she died in 1921. Her story remains a symbol of resistance, female leadership and national pride in Ghana.

A museum in her honour was established in Ejisu in 2000 to mark the centenary of the war.

Otumfuo honours VP at Mfantsipim’s 150th

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Otumfuo stood from his seat to greet Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and embraced her at Mfantsipim School’s 150th anniversary.

The moment happened during the celebration in Cape Coast on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Otumfuo donated GH¢500,000 to the school at the event, while President John Dramani Mahama contributed GH¢100,000. Social media users praised the gesture as respectful and humbling.

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Source: YEN.com.gh