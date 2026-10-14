A Nigerian man shared an eyewitness account on X describing people crying after a popular gospel figure was rushed to hospital

The post by @EnnyUtd gained attention hours before unconfirmed rumours about Toluwanisings began spreading online

Lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi and content creator Woli Agba both reacted to the circulating reports on social media

Concern has mounted online over the condition of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings after a witness described an emotional scene at a hospital that has since become linked to reports about the musician.

An eyewitness account from the hospital sparks concern over Toluwanisings, as Pelumi Olanjengbesi and Woli Agba react. Image credit: Toluwanisings/FB

Source: UGC

A Nigerian man who goes by the X handle @EnnyUtd shared the account while accompanying his wife to a hospital for antenatal care.

He described watching a car pull up hurriedly, carrying what he identified as a well-known gospel figure. The people who arrived with the individual were visibly distressed.

In his own words, @EnnyUtd wrote:

"Brought my wife to the hospital for antenatal, and some car rushed in here bringing a popular gospel man. Come and see how BBO and the rest are crying so bad, I pray he survives this tho."

The post did not initially name the person being brought into the hospital.

However, in the hours that followed, the account became closely associated with the unverified reports circulating about Toluwanisings.

The X post below has the eyewitness's account amid Toluwanisings death rumours.

Toluwanisings rumours spread as public figures react

The situation attracted wider attention after lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi shared a message on Instagram referencing the gospel singer.

The details offered in that post did not confirm any definitive outcome, and no official statement from Toluwanisings' family or an authorised spokesperson has been made available.

Content creator Woli Agba also posted a cryptic message that appeared to urge caution, with the tone of his words suggesting the singer could still be alive but in a critical state.

It is important to note that as of the time of this report, the death of Toluwanisings has not been confirmed. Social media posts and unverified online claims should not be taken as conclusive evidence of what has or has not occurred.

Country music legend Dolly Parton’s cause of death is finally shared after her death at 80. Image credit: Dolly Parton.

Source: Facebook

Country music legend Dolly Parton dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dolly Parton's cause of death has been officially confirmed as cancer, following the passing of the country music legend at the age of 80 on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville, Tennessee.

A statement from Parton's team confirmed she died after a brief battle with the disease, with family and close friends present at her bedside.

Her team described her as someone who spent her life bringing "joy, laughter, hope and integrity" to everything she did, adding that her generosity and humanitarian contributions extended well beyond her music career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh